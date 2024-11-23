USC Trojans Recruiting: Four-Star Running Back Shahn Alston Lists USC as Finalist
The USC Trojans have been making noise in the past week on the recruiting front. Not only did the Trojans pick up valuable commitments on the offensive line and at quarterback, but USC also made the top eight schools for four-star running back recruit Shahn Alston.
Alston, a 2026 prospect from Ohio, has listed the Trojans inside his top eight schools list. Alston released his top eight on Friday morning, shrinking his offer list from over 20 schools to just 8.
It's easy to see why Alston is interested in the Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley has developed a spot in his offensive scheme for running backs to come succeed at. Most recently, backs like Travis Dye, Marshawn Lloyd, and Riley's first 1,000 yard rusher at USC, Woody Marks, have all seen great success in Riley's offense, which mainly remains pass-oreintated.
Alston spoke to On3's Chad Simmons about what he likes about USC and why they made his list.
“The opportunities outside of football at USC are huge. You get to meet successful people, there is so much networking there and the opportunities are great. Then the tradition stands out too. That really gets me going and excited me about USC," Alston said.
Alston added that he wants to be committed by his senior season, and it could happen as soon as the end of his junior year.
“I want to take some more visits, and I would really like to see all eight schools one more time before I commit. Committing early would give me a chance to recruit and help build a class around me, so I am shooting for a commitment around March or April," Alston to Simmons.
“I will take some more visits, take some time to talk with my family and then make my decision," the four-star recruit continued.
In his junior season in high school, Alston has ran for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns for Harvey. On3 and 247Sports have differing opinons on how highly Alston is ranked. On3 has Alston as the No. 15 running back in the class, while 247Sports has him as the No. 7 recruit as his position.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Penn State as the favorites in his recruitment. The Nittany Lions have a 24.2 percent chance to land the Ohio native.
