USC Trojans Slotted in Top 25 Ranking: Deserved, or Still Too Low?
It's safe to say the USC Trojans have faced criticism all offseason for their disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing 7-6 and 4-5 in their Big Ten debut, which has translated to preseason polls.
The first official preseason AP Top 25 Poll didn't even include the Trojans, who have brought in elite talent from the transfer portal and heavy recruiting especially from Southern California. In a recent poll from ESPN's Football Power Index, USC finally found themselves slotted among the top 25 teams in college football.
USC was ranked at No. 14, right behind the Florida Gators and just ahead of the Michigan Wolverines. The FPI was updated for the first time since June, when the Trojans were initially ranked at No. 18.
Who Else is Ranked with the Trojans?
The most updated FPI ranking released:
1. Texas Longhorns
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
5. Penn State Nittany Lions
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Oregon Ducks
8. Tennessee Volunteers
9. Texas A&M Aggies
10. Ole Miss Rebels
11. South Carolina Gamecocks
12. LSU Tigers
13. Florida Gators
14. USC Trojans
15. Michigan Wolverines
16. Clemson Tigers
17. Miami Hurricanes
18. Kansas State Wildcats
19. SMU Mustangs
20. Oklahoma Sooners
21. Auburn Tigers
22. BYU Cougars
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Arizona State Sun Devils
25. Indiana Hoosiers
Each teams FPI ranking is measured on offensive, defensive and special teams value, as well as the expected point average, a calculation that measures the success/failure of red zone efficiency, turnovers and more.
Top 15 Ranking, But Should USC be Higher?
Something that stands out with this list are last season opponents ranked above the Trojans. While both Notre Dame and Penn State handed USC losses last season, the Trojans beat both Texas A&M and LSU, who are both ranked higher than the Trojans.
Despite the Trojans mid-season madness, losing five games by one touchdown or less, USC started and ended the season with wins over SEC teams. USC defeated LSU in a thrilling 27-20 win at the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic, and later returned to Allegiant Stadium and defeated Texas A&M to secure a Las Vegas Bowl win.
The Trojans have proved their a team to be feared this season, after utilizing the offseason to develop an elite coaching staff and lineup on the field. USC coach Lincoln Riley added wide receiver Prince Strachan, running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders and defensive end Jakheem Stewart to the roster, to name a few.
As for coaches alongside Riley, linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive analyst Adrian Klemm have joined the coaching staff. Ryan boasts 24 seasons of NFL coaching experience under his belt, and Klemm spent multiples years in the NFL and most recently with the Oregon Ducks prior to his arrival in LA.
With the combined talent of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver duo Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, the Trojan offense could shape up to be more dangerous than fans are anticipating.
Strength of Schedule: Concern for USC?
Their strength of schedule is the one major solution the Trojans need to execute. Now that Riley and the Trojans are familiar with their competition, the Big Ten should be a good and exciting challenge heading into year two.
USC already showed fans they can compete, even though a lot of endings did not finish they way they wanted. The Trojans sent an Penn State team to overtime last year as well as Michigan in the Big House, one of the hardest atmospheres to play in for any visiting team.
The Trojans face a difficult strength of schedule, especially as the visiting team. USC has to face Illinois, Oregon and Notre Dame on the road this season.
If the Trojans can fix key errors from last season and find a solid team chemistry, USC's No. 14 ranking will pay off as accurate and may find themselves in the path of a College Football Playoff berth.