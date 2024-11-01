USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Prediction: USC In Danger of Another Road Upset?
The USC Trojans will make the trip up north to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies on Saturday evening. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. Both the Trojans and Huskies are 4-4 in 2024.
The USC Trojans snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a 42-20 victory.
The Washington Huskies, on the other hand, are coming off of back-to-back road losses to Iowa and Indiana.
USC vs. Washington Odds
The Trojans enter Saturday’s game as a 2.5-point road favorite over the Huskies. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
Once again, USC fans are probably thinking, “You have got to be kidding me,” seeing their team as a road favorite again. USC has been favored in all of their road games this season, at Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and now Washington. They are 0-3 outright on the road.
The Washington Huskies have a big home-field advantage playing at the loud Husky Stadium. The Huskies are 4-1 this season at home.
USC vs. Washington Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives USC a 67.8 percent chance to win Saturday at Washington.
If the Trojans win, they would jump Washington in the Big Ten standings. Currently, USC has a Big Ten conference record of 2-4, while Washington is 2-3.
USC and Washington have a long history of facing each other from their Pac-10 and Pac-12 days. Saturday will be their first matchup as Big Ten teams. USC leads in the all-time series with 52 wins in 86 games.
In every Trojans game this season, they have held a fourth-quarter lead, but their inability to close games has cost them, especially on the road. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has even admitted he doesn’t know the reason for not closing games. USC did finish off Rutgers in their last outing. They will try to build on that.
The Huskies are coming off a national championship appearance, but things look a whole lot different for them now. First-year coach Jedd Fisch and Washington are in a transition period and have been up and down this year.
USC vs. Washington Score Prediction
The USC Trojans finally finished off a game last week against Rutgers. Now, can they finally get over the hump and win a road game this season? Yes, they can. Give us the Trojans to win and improve their record to 5-4 on the season.
USC 31, Washington 24
