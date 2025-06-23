USC Trojans' Jazzy Davidson, UConn Huskies' Kayleigh Heckel Selected to Team USA Roster
USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson and former Trojan and current UConn Huskies guard Kayleigh Heckel were both named to 2025 USA Women’s U19 national team roster.
The USA Women’s 19U team will play in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup form July 12 through July 20. The tournament will be held in Brno, Czechia. Team USA is the three-time defending champions of this event.
USA is coached by current Indiana Hoosiers coach Teri Moren.
Current and Former USC Trojans Selected to Team USA
Jazzy Davidson and Kayleigh Heckel were each selected to the Team USA U19 roster. The full roster also consists of Sienna Betts, Addy Bjorn, Sydney Douglas, Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall, Jordan Lee, Alivia McGill, Jerzy Robinson, Emilee Skinner, and Zania Socka-Nguemen.
Jazzy Davidson is a 6-1, USC Trojans class of 2025 recruit out of Clackamas, Oregon. Davidson is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports Composite. She was evaluated by director of scouting Brandon Clay in June of 2024.
“Davidson is a smooth perimeter option capable of playing multiple roles on the hardwood. A left-hand dominant prospect, Davidson has showcased her ability in the toughest environments available at the prep level and still shined brightly,” Clay said. “While Davidson may not exhibit an elite specialty at this juncture, she excels in various aspects of the game.”
Kayleigh Heckel just finished up her freshman year with the USC Trojans in 2024-2025, but she announced this offseason that she would be transferring to the UConn Huskies next season. Heckel, a 5-9 guard out of Port Chester, New York, averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game. She played an average of 16.9 minutes per game as a freshman.
UConn is coming off of a national championship in 2025. The Huskies were led by senior guard Paige Buekcers. In April, Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Team USA Seeking Fourth Straight U19 World Cup Title
Team USA enters the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup looking to win it for the fourth consecutive time. There are 16 teams in the 2025 tournament; USA, Hungary, Israel, South Korea, Nigeria, Portugal, Canada, China, Australia, France, Brazil, Mali, Spain, Czech Republic, Japan, and Argentina.
These teams will be separated into four different groups based on ranking. In USA's group will be Israel, Hungary, and South Korea.
Teams will go through pool play against their group before being seeded in the knockout tournament bracket. Teams will be placed in this bracket based on where they finished relative to their group.
For example, if team USA were to finish in first place in their group (Group A), they would face off against the last place team in Group B for the round of 16.