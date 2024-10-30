Meet USC Trojans Transfer Receiver Kyle Ford: Veteran In Break Out Season
USC Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford hasn't had the typical path of a four-star athlete out of high school. He's gone thorugh two serious knee injuries since arriving at USC, and has also transferred out of the university to nearby UCLA for a season before coming back during this past offseason.
However, despite all the tough moments throughout his career, Ford said during his media availbility session on Tuesday that he wouldn't trade his journey for anything in the world.
Ford suffered a season-ending knee injury his senior year of high school in 2018 and went through another season-ending knee injury the summer of 2020, after his freshman year at USC. He called it was some of the most difficult times of his career and said it would take some time before he would be healthy on the field again.
"I think a total of three years really time wise. Just because there's getting through it and then there's like a confidence aspect to it," Ford said. "It was definitely tough going through that but at the end of it, you come out better than you ever were."
Ford mentioned how the injuries made his appreicate the game of football more.
"It's made me more appreciative than anything. I think every time I step out, regardless of how i'm feeling...I come out here and I find a way to reset. Because there is so many times in those 700 days where I wish I could've been out here on a bad day," Ford said. "Every day is a just a blessing."
As he gets ready to finish off his last season of college football, Ford talked about how his in-game maturity levels have gone through the roof since his freshman year.
"I think from a maturity level, it's been like I said before, being able to reset and take a deep breath...handling each moment, play to play has been my maturity aspect and just doing things right in that moment," Ford added.
Ford is coming off his best game of the season vs. Rutgers, where he had season-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He finished with four catches for 45 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season vs. the Scarlet Knights.
On the season so far, Ford could potentially be on pace to see career-highs in receptions and receiving yards if he continues to have games like he did vs. Rutgers. Ford has 14 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown. His career-high in receptions was set last year in his lone season at UCLA with 22 and his high in receiving yards is 365 set in 2022.
MORE: USC Trojans in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit Shamar Arnoux, Flip to Miami?
MORE: USC Trojans Most Talented Unranked Team in the Country?
MORE: USC Trojans' Walker Lyons Announces Relationship With Dancer Rylee Arnold
MORE: USC Trojans' Woody Marks, Makai Lemon Earn MVP in Win Over Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans' Shockingly-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Vs. Rutgers
MORE: USC Trojans Snap 3-Game Losing Streak: Defeat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-20
MORE: USC Trojans Offense Dominates Rutgers: 'Sharp, Aggressive' Quarterback Miller Moss
MORE: USC Trojans, Washington Huskies Potential Schedule Snafu With L.A. Dodgers