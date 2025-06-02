Vanderbilt Commodores

2026 Commodores Targets React to Vanderbilt Visit

Clark Lea and the Commodores staff welcomed nine official visitors to Nashville this past weekend.

Mason Woods

Vanderbilt commit Caden Harris during his official visit
Vanderbilt commit Caden Harris during his official visit / Credit @therealcaden_harris on Instagram
In this story:

Vanderbilt kicked off its summer of official visits this past weekend, welcoming nine talented prospects from the 2026 recruiting class to campus for their first taste of Nashville.

While the Commodores have yet to earn a spot near the top of recruiting boards, Clark Lea and the staff have done an excellent job assembling talent so far this offseason. As of now, Vanderbilt holds eight commitments, one of which, Caden Jones, is a 4-Star prospect and the No. 9 player at his position in the nation.

Over the next month, Lea and the staff will welcome over 20 official visitors, many of which have already named Vanderbilt as a finalist. Take a look at some of the reactions from the first group of many.

3-Star TE Julius Miles - Freeport, Florida

2026 3-Star TE Julius Miles during his official visit
2026 3-Star TE Julius Miles during his official visit / Credit @Juliusmiles25 on Instagra

3-Star OT Quinn Buckey - Bakersfield, California

3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida

2026 3-Star S Karaijus Hayes during his official visit to Vanderbilt
2026 3-Star S Karaijus Hayes during his official visit to Vanderbilt / Credit @rockoutrai2x on Instagram

2026 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Brownsville, Tennessee (Committed 04/29/2025)

2026 4-Star CB Caden Harris during his official visit to Vanderbilt
2026 4-Star CB Caden Harris during his official visit to Vanderbilt / Credit @therealcaden_harris on Instagram

2026 3-Star DL Daryl Campbell - Katy, Texas (Committed on 05/09/2025)

2026 3-Star DL Daryl Campbell during his official visit to Vanderbilt
2026 3-Star DL Daryl Campbell during his official visit to Vanderbilt / Credit @d2thaworstt on Instagram

2026 3-Star WR Owen Cabell - Nashville, Tennessee

2026 3-Star WR Owen Cabell during his official visit to Vanderbilt
2026 3-Star WR Owen Cabell during his official visit to Vanderbilt / Credit @owen.cabe14 on Instagram

Official Visitors for the Month of June

June 5th

June 6th

  • 4-Star S Blake Stewart
  • 3-Star WR Brian Williams
  • 3-Star ATH Yaheim Riley - Committed to Texas on 05/16/2025
  • 3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/09/2025
  • 3-Star CB Colin Flanigan
  • 3-Star OL Mason Wilhelm - Unofficially visited Vanderbilt in March

June 12th

June 13th

June 14th

  • 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan

June 20th

Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
  4. S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
  5. IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
  6. CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
  7. WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
  8. DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)

Check out the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting