2026 Commodores Targets React to Vanderbilt Visit
Clark Lea and the Commodores staff welcomed nine official visitors to Nashville this past weekend.
In this story:
Vanderbilt kicked off its summer of official visits this past weekend, welcoming nine talented prospects from the 2026 recruiting class to campus for their first taste of Nashville.
While the Commodores have yet to earn a spot near the top of recruiting boards, Clark Lea and the staff have done an excellent job assembling talent so far this offseason. As of now, Vanderbilt holds eight commitments, one of which, Caden Jones, is a 4-Star prospect and the No. 9 player at his position in the nation.
Over the next month, Lea and the staff will welcome over 20 official visitors, many of which have already named Vanderbilt as a finalist. Take a look at some of the reactions from the first group of many.
3-Star TE Julius Miles - Freeport, Florida
3-Star OT Quinn Buckey - Bakersfield, California
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
2026 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Brownsville, Tennessee (Committed 04/29/2025)
2026 3-Star DL Daryl Campbell - Katy, Texas (Committed on 05/09/2025)
2026 3-Star WR Owen Cabell - Nashville, Tennessee
Official Visitors for the Month of June
June 5th
- EDGE Jacquey Ferguson, Jr.
- TE Adam Gehn
June 6th
- 4-Star S Blake Stewart
- 3-Star WR Brian Williams
- 3-Star ATH Yaheim Riley - Committed to Texas on 05/16/2025
- 3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star CB Colin Flanigan
- 3-Star OL Mason Wilhelm - Unofficially visited Vanderbilt in March
June 12th
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
June 13th
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star S D'Montae Tims - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/15/2025
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
June 14th
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
Check out the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.
See Also...
Published