Three-Star Cornerback Reportedly Has Committed to Vanderbilt
Things will get interesting for one family whenever Vanderbilt and Ole Miss meet on the gridiron.
The Commodores, based on a 247Sports report, received a commitment from three-star cornerback Collin Flanigan, whose dad is a men’s basketball assistant coach, and his older brother played baseball at Ole Miss (and Auburn).
Flanigan is the second corner back in Vanderbilt’s 2026 recruiting class, joining Caden Harris who committed to Vanderbilt back in April. He chose Vanderbilt over offers from Tulane, Memphis, Cincinnati, FIU and others.
Vanderbilt will host a group of nine recruits later this week, including a cornerback, Kasmir Hicks, that is committed to Indiana. Here’s the full list:
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Class of 2026
Hard commits (11)
Team Rankings - Through May 14, 2025
247Sports: No. 32
On3: No. 37
Rivals: No. 33
Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. – Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/25)