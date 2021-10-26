    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Virginia Basketball Season Begins in Two Weeks

    Only fourteen days remain until the 2021-2022 UVA men’s basketball season tips off
    Author:

    The long wait is nearly over. The Virginia men’s basketball season is right around the corner.

    The Cavaliers begin their 2021-2022 campaign against Navy on November 9th at 9pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

    With exactly two weeks until the season begins, make sure you are caught up on all the news and storylines going in the UVA men’s basketball season here:  

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

    Preseason Polls and Awards

    ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team

    UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll

    Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

    Jayden Gardner Named to Watch List for Karl Malone Award

    ACC Tipoff

    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett’s Best Soundbites

    ACC Tipoff: Kadin Shedrick Ready to Succeed Huff and Hauser in the UVA Front Court

    ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

    ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

    Tip-Ins:

    Tony Bennett’s Masterful 2021 Recruiting Campaign

    UVA Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule Released

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

    The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

    Best Moments from the UVA Men's Lacrosse Alumni Game

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    Virginia Basketball Season
    Basketball

    Virginia Basketball Season Begins in Two Weeks

    1 minute ago
    Kome Ubogu Mary Washington
    All Sports

    Virginia Men's Soccer Takes Down Mary Washington 2-0 in Final Home Game

    18 hours ago
    Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

    20 hours ago
    Keytaon Thompson Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Football Faces Tough Stretch of Three Straight Ranked Opponents

    21 hours ago
    Pietro Bovari, Virginia Cavaliers men's golf
    All Sports

    UVA Men’s Golf Rallies to Place Sixth at Georgia Collegiate

    Oct 25, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    Struggles Continue for UVA Volleyball in Three-Set Loss at Notre Dame

    Oct 24, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
    All Sports

    No. 16 UVA Field Hockey Shuts Down Drexel 4-1 for Third Straight Win

    Oct 24, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

    Oct 24, 2021