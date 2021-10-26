Virginia Basketball Season Begins in Two Weeks

Only fourteen days remain until the 2021-2022 UVA men’s basketball season tips off

The long wait is nearly over. The Virginia men’s basketball season is right around the corner.

The Cavaliers begin their 2021-2022 campaign against Navy on November 9th at 9pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

With exactly two weeks until the season begins, make sure you are caught up on all the news and storylines going in the UVA men’s basketball season here:

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Highlights

Preseason Polls and Awards

ACC Preseason Poll: UVA Picked to Finish Fourth, Clark Makes ACC Second-Team

UVA Basketball Ranked No. 25 in AP Preseason Poll

Kihei Clark Named to Cousy Award Watch List

Jayden Gardner Named to Watch List for Karl Malone Award

ACC Tipoff

ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett’s Best Soundbites

ACC Tipoff: Kadin Shedrick Ready to Succeed Huff and Hauser in the UVA Front Court

ACC Tipoff: Tony Bennett Addresses Name, Image, and Likeness

ACC Tipoff: Reece Beekman Eager to Begin Sophomore Campaign

Tip-Ins:

Tony Bennett’s Masterful 2021 Recruiting Campaign

UVA Men’s Basketball ACC Schedule Released

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

Best Moments from the UVA Men's Lacrosse Alumni Game

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned