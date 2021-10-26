Virginia Basketball Season Begins in Two Weeks
The long wait is nearly over. The Virginia men’s basketball season is right around the corner.
The Cavaliers begin their 2021-2022 campaign against Navy on November 9th at 9pm at John Paul Jones Arena.
With exactly two weeks until the season begins, make sure you are caught up on all the news and storylines going in the UVA men’s basketball season here:
