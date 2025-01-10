Report: Virginia Hosting JMU Wide Receiver Transfer for Visit
Virginia is looking to add another wide receiver and return specialist from the transfer portal and the Hoos are reportedly hosting a transfer target who checks both of those boxes. JMU wide receiver transfer Cam Ross, who has played in 41 games over the last five years at UConn and James Madison, is taking a visit to the UVA football program on Friday, according to multiple reports. Ross is scheduled to take visits Virginia Tech and Central Florida following his trip to Virginia.
A 5'10", 181-pound receiver from Newark, Delaware, Ross began his career at UConn in 2019 and he was a Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American honorable mention that season as he caught 60 passes for 723 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman. He did not play in the 2020 football season as UConn canceled its entire season due to COVID-19; coincidentally, the Huskies were scheduled to play at Virginia early in that 2020 campaign. Ross then played in just five total games in 2021 and 2022 before having a solid 2023 season with the Huskies, posting 44 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown.
Ross then transferred to James Madison, where he played 13 games and made nine starts at wide receiver this season. He recorded 37 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed four times for 56 yards. Ross served as JMU's primary kick returner and returned 13 kickoffs for 366 yards and returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown against Southern Miss. He was named a Third-Team All-Sun Belt selection as a return specialist in 2024.
For his career, Ross has 151 catches for 1,799 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, 1,891 yards from scrimmage, and 2,462 all-purpose yards. Ross is simply dynamic with the ball in his hands.
Virginia lost six wide receivers to the transfer portal this offseason, including the team's leading receiver Malachi Fields, who transferred to Notre Dame. The Cavaliers also lost JR Wilson and Jaden Gibson to the portal, while Chris Tyree, who served as the team's return specialist on both punts and kickoffs, has exhausted his eligibility.
UVA is expected to bring back Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, Kameron Courtney, Andre Greene Jr., and Eli Wood in its receiver room. Virginia added one wide receiver transfer already this offseason in Purdue's Jahmal Edrine, but the Cavaliers are in the market for another pass-catcher and preferably one with the dynamic playmaking abilities to also contribute as a return specialist. Cam Ross seems to fit the bill fairly well.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
More Virginia Football News
Report: Virginia Hosting Standout Offensive Tackle Transfer for Visit
UVA Football Adds PFF All-American Long Snapper Bryce Robinson
What Does Antonio Clary's Return Mean for Virginia Football
Virginia Football Adds Standout UNLV DE Transfer Fisher Camac
Offensive Lineman Tyshawn Wyatt Set to Join Virginia Football
Grading Virginia Football's Transfer Portal Pickups So Far