Virginia Football Adds Standout UNLV DE Transfer Fisher Camac
Virginia boosted its defensive line with yet another impact transfer as UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac committed to UVA on Sunday night, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Camac comes to the Cavaliers with two years of eligibility remaining and is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign in Las Vegas capped by a three-sack performance against Cal in a bowl game.
A 6'7", 250-pound edge rusher from Gilbert, Arizona, Camac has played in 22 games over the last two seasons in Las Vegas. After redshirting his first season at UNLV, he appeared in eight games in 2023, recording five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery.
Then came his breakout campaign in 2024, as Camac was a key defensive piece for a UNLV team that went to the Mountain West Championship Game and finished at No. 24 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. Camac played in all 14 games, totaling 46 tackles, 21 solo stops, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. That's 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 22 games over the last two seasons, an elite level of production from the edge rusher position.
Camac had two great games to wrap up his time at UNLV, posting four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship and then followed that up with a fantastic performance in the Art of Sport LA Bowl, registering six tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble to lead UNLV to a 24-13 victory over Cal.
Read more: Grading Virginia Football's Transfer Portal Pickups So Far
With his team experiencing a coaching change with Dan Mullen replacing Barry Odom, who left to take the job at Purdue, Camac entered the transfer portal a couple of days after the bowl game. Naturally, Purdue was one of the programs to reach out to Camac in the transfer portal along with Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Stanford, UCLA, Iowa State, Arizona, Kansas, California, and Cincinnati. Ultimately, Virginia managed to win the recruiting battle for Camac's commitment, bringing in another playmaker to reinforce its defensive line.
In terms of defensive line personnel, Virginia lost Ben Smiley III and Michael Diatta to the transfer portal and is expected to lose Chico Bennett Jr. and Kam Butler to exhausted eligibility. The Cavaliers are bringing back some key pieces in Jahmeer Carter, Jason Hammond, and Anthony Britton and they've brought in three defensive line transfers with Fresno State's Jacob Holmes, Elon's Cazeem Moore, and Alabama's Hunter Osborne. With Fisher Camac joining that group, the Virginia defensive line has been completely transformed and could be in for a resurgent season in 2025.
Fisher Camac is the seventh defensive player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining defensive backs Devin Neal (Louisville) and Ja'son Prevard (Morgan State), defensive tackle Jacob Holmes (Fresno State), defensive end Cazeem Moore (Elon), linebacker Maddox Marcellus (Eastern Kentucky), and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (Alabama).
Virginia has landed 13 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
