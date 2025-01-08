UVA Football Adds PFF All-American Long Snapper Bryce Robinson
Virginia made another quality addition to its roster from the transfer portal as Kennesaw State long snapper Bryce Robinson, who was a Pro Football Focus All-American at the position this past season, announced his commitment to the UVA football program in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. Robinson comes to the Cavaliers as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.
Playing a position that is perpetually underrated in the football world, Bryce Robinson has an abundance of playing experience as a long snapper and was simply one of the best players at that position in all of college football in 2024.
A 6'6", 265-pound long snapper from Winston, Georgia, Robinson started his career at Division II Valdosta State (Georgia), where he played in all 11 games in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons after redshirting his first season in 2021.
Robinson then transferred to Kennesaw State, who moved up from FCS to FBS and joined Conference USA for all sports in July of 2024. In his one season with the Owls, Robinson played in all 12 games and recorded six total tackles on special teams, including three solo stops. He also forced and recovered one fumble.
Robinson performed all of Kennesaw State's long snapping duties in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson had just one "missed operation" in 115 snaps, which includes punts, field goals, and extra points. Robinson was named a Pro Football Focus All-American at the end of the year as well as a PFF Midseason All-American. Additionally, Robinson was an All-Conference USA honorable mention.
Virginia is expected to return most of its key specialists in 2025. Will Bettridge is back as the team's placekicker and Daniel Sparks recently announced that he will be returning for another season. Sparks served as the punter and also handled kickoffs for Virginia last season in addition to being the team's primary holder on field goals and extra points.
At the long snapper position, former Coastal Carolina transfer Payton Bunch served as the team's starting long snapper in 2024. Bunch could be out of eligibility, as he redshirted in 2020, played in four games in 2021, and then played in every game for the next three seasons. But we cannot confirm yet if he has actually exhausted his eligibility, as it's possible his redshirt could have been used for the 2021 season since the 2020 season didn't count towards any player's eligibility.
But with the addition of Bryce Robinson, who brings a surplus of experience at the position, one would expect that Robinson would be the likely starter at long snapper for Virginia in 2025.
Virginia has landed 15 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
- Illinois offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II
- Kennesaw State long snapper Bryce Robinson
