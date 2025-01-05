Offensive Lineman Tyshawn Wyatt Set to Join Virginia Football
Virginia football continues to strengthen its offensive line; this time, Tony Elliott grabs a player from in-state with the commitment of James Madison offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt. Matt Zenitz first reported the news at 247Sports.
Zenitz also reported today that Wyatt was the fifth-best uncommitted offensive tackle in the transfer portal today, a massive pickup for the Hoos as they look to rebuild an offensive line that allowed 47 sacks, the 15th most in the ACC in 2024. Wyatt also received offers from Missouri, Indiana, and Houston but chose to remain in his home state, picking the Cavaliers. He joins the Hoos with one year of eligibility remaining.
Wyatt, a Richmond native, attended Henrico High School, earning second-team All-State in his senior year, leading him to select the Dukes over Kent State, East Carolina, and Liberty.
Upon arriving at Harrisonburg, Wyatt played two games his freshman season before bursting onto the scene his sophomore year, starting in 14 games at left guard. Wyatt was part of an offensive line unit that helped the Dukes earn the fifth-best scoring offense nationally.
In his Junior year, Wyatt transitioned to left tackle, starting 11 games at that position, blocking for an offense that led the Sun Belt in scoring offense. In 2023, Wyatt remained at left tackle, where he started the first eight games before suffering a season-ending injury, leading him to miss the entire 2024 season as well.
Before the 2024 season, Wyatt received preseason All-Sun Belt second team.
Wyatt, standing at 6’4 318 pounds, will provide added depth to a tackle group that features McKale Boley and Blake Steen, both set to return to their positions. Wyatt is set to battle with Boley for the starting position at left tackle but could also slot in at guard as he is familiar with that position.
Wyatt is Virginia’s second offensive lineman commitment in this transfer portal cycle, joining UAB center Brady Wilson, who committed to the Hoos on December 19th.
The additions of Wyatt and Wilson are a good start, but Virginia will need more reinforcements on the offensive line. In addition to Stevens, who has exhausted his eligibility, the Cavaliers have lost rotational linemen Ty Furnish, Ugonna Nnanna, and Charlie Patterson to the transfer portal. UVA could return as many as three starters on the offensive line in McKale Boley, Blake Steen, and Noah Josey, but the Cavaliers will likely be pursuing several more transfers to improve their depth across the offensive line.
Wyatt is the sixth offensive player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining quarterbacks Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska), running back J'Mari Taylor (NC Central), center Brady Wilson (UAB), and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (Purdue).
Virginia has landed 12 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
