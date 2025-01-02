UVA Football: Reevaluating Virginia's Transfer Portal Needs
Heading into the offseason, there wasn't a single position on the Virginia football roster that couldn't be considered an area of need for the Cavaliers as the transfer portal opened. UVA lost a bunch of key contributors to graduation (Jonas Sanker, Brian Stevens, Tony Muskett, Kobe Pace, etc.) and others to the transfer portal (Malachi Fields, Anthony Colandrea, Ben Smiley III, etc.) and overall just had a lot of holes to fill and positions to bolster.
Before the recruiting dead period began for the holidays, the Virginia coaching staff did a solid job of addressing many of those roster needs by landing commitments from 11 transfers, six defensive transfers, and five offensive transfers. The Hoos checked some important boxes, namely the quarterback position, but they still have some key spots that need further reinforcement, particularly on the offensive line.
Here's a positional breakdown of the transfers Virginia has added so far:
- two quarterbacks: Chandler Morris (North Texas) and Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska)
- two defensive backs: Devin Neal (Louisville) and Ja'son Prevard (Morgan State)
- three defensive linemen: Hunter Osborne (Alabama), Cazeem Moore (Elon) and Jacob Holmes (Fresno State)
- one running back: J'Mari Taylor (NC Central)
- one wide receiver: Jahmal Edrine (Purdue)
- one linebacker: Maddox Marcellus (Eastern Kentucky)
- one center: Brady Wilson (UAB)
READ MORE: Grading Virginia Football's Transfer Portal Pickups So Far
So, what do the Cavaliers still need?
With the quarterback position squared away thanks to the commitments of Daniel Kaelin and Chandler Morris, who is expected to be Virginia's starter in 2025, the new top priority is undoubtedly the offensive line. The Cavaliers allowed 47 sacks in 2024, second-most in the entire country, and once again struggled to establish an effective ground game. UVA is losing its best offensive lineman, as two-time All-ACC selection Brian Stevens has exhausted his eligibility. Virginia seems to have found its replacement for Stevens at center in UAB transfer Brady Wilson, who did not give up a single sack in 542 passing snaps in 2024 and who was twice named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented to the top center in college football.
But the Cavaliers should be in the market for as many as three or four more offensive line transfers. Blake Steen and McKale Boley are expected to return and Noah Josey has another year of eligibility as well, but Ty Furnish, Ugonna Nnanna, and Charlie Patterson, who all played significant snaps on the offensive line this season, each entered the transfer portal. At the very least, Virginia needs to reinforce its depth on the offensive line with a few more transfers.
The other side of the line of scrimmage is a priority for Virginia as well. It remains to be seen how many defensive linemen the Cavaliers are losing this offseason because of the several seniors/graduate students who technically could have another year of eligibility due to the shooting tragedy in 2022, but UVA already lost Ben Smiley III and Michael Diatta to the transfer portal and could be losing Jahmeer Carter, Chico Bennett Jr., and Kam Butler as well. Virginia has brought in three defensive line transfers already with Fresno State's Jacob Holmes, Elon's Cazeem Moore, and Alabama's Hunter Osborne, but UVA could use another defensive lineman out of the portal.
Virginia lost six wide receivers to the transfer portal, including Malachi Fields, JR Wilson, and Jaden Gibson, and also lost Chris Tyree to exhausted eligibility. UVA is bringing back Trell Harris, Suderian Harrison, Kameron Courtney, and Andre Greene Jr. and already added one wideout from the transfer portal in Purdue's Jahmal Edrine, but the Cavaliers are certainly looking for another pass-catcher.
Tangent to our discussion of UVA's receiving options for Chandler Morris next year is the state of Virginia's tight end room. Former Clemson transfer Sage Ennis is coming back after suffering a season-ending injury in week 4 and Dakota Twitty could be primed for a breakout year in 2025, but the Cavaliers are losing Sackett Wood Jr. and Tyler Neville, who was the team's second-leading receiver this season. Virginia could definitely use a more experienced tight end from the portal if possible.
Virginia should be set at quarterback, running back, and linebacker at this point, but don't be surprised if the Cavaliers go after another defensive back in the portal in January or later this spring. UVA picked up two defensive back commitments already, one from Louisville safety Devin Neal and one from Morgan State cornerback Ja'son Prevard. The safety spot should be fairly strong even with the departure of Jonas Sanker to the NFL Draft, as the Cavaliers are expecting to bring back Antonio Clary to play alongside Devin Neal, but John Rudzinski's secondary could use some more reinforcements at cornerback.
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here:
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here:
