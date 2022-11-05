Skip to main content

Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs NC State

Everything you need to know leading into the Deacs' game against the Wolfpack

Follow all the action from Carter-Finley Stadium with live updates, which will begin at 7:15

Click here for the score predictions from our football staff.

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees, low of 62 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-188), NC State (+155)

Over/under: 54.5

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5 (-106), NC State +4.5 (-114)

Game Week Content:

Wake Forest vs NC State: Line, Preview and Predictions

NC State Players to Watch

Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with NC State Football Writer

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson recaps Louisville loss, breaks down NC State

NC State head coach Dave Doeren on Wake Forest

RB Justice Ellison and Wake Forest look to punch back

Wake Forest DL Jasheen Davis: "The stakes are high”

NC State Team Overview

Wake Forest season projections updated by ESPN's FPI

