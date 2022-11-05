Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs NC State

Follow all the action from Carter-Finley Stadium with live updates, which will begin at 7:15

Click here for the score predictions from our football staff.

Gameday Info:

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees, low of 62 degrees

Moneyline: Wake Forest (-188), NC State (+155)

Over/under: 54.5

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5 (-106), NC State +4.5 (-114)

