Gameday Central: Wake Forest Football vs NC State
Follow all the action from Carter-Finley Stadium with live updates, which will begin at 7:15
Click here for the score predictions from our football staff.
Gameday Info:
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 81 degrees, low of 62 degrees
Moneyline: Wake Forest (-188), NC State (+155)
Over/under: 54.5
Spread: Wake Forest -4.5 (-106), NC State +4.5 (-114)
Game Week Content:
Wake Forest vs NC State: Line, Preview and Predictions
Behind Enemy Lines: Q&A with NC State Football Writer
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson recaps Louisville loss, breaks down NC State
NC State head coach Dave Doeren on Wake Forest
RB Justice Ellison and Wake Forest look to punch back
Wake Forest DL Jasheen Davis: "The stakes are high”
Wake Forest season projections updated by ESPN's FPI
