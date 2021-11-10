Now we know how it feels to be Dylan Morris — when his pocket collapses and he gets hit from all sides.

This University of Washington football team has become a punching bag for calamity and despair.

And we're not even talking about five losses in nine games for a team seemingly capable of reaching for at least a second-tier bowl and a bunch of individual honors up and down the roster.

It's almost been like the Billy Joe Hobert loan and the north deck collapsing under construction all at once.

Let's review the speed bumps coming into Husky Stadium:

Lake Suspension

He didn't plan this as his legacy, but Jimmy Lake has become the first Husky football coach suspended during a season. All it took was a momentary lapse that probably wouldn't have amounted to much had it not been broadcast to the nation. Because he was seen shoving a player, on top of his team not doing well, he's probably done as the UW leader.

Donovan Firing

An in-season firing likewise is new to the UW football program and Donovan had nothing to do with the shove. His termination almost got lost in all of uproar surrounding Lake. But his offense was the worst for the Huskies since the 0-12 season of 2008.

Montana Loss

It seems so long ago but this 13-7 season-opening defeat to this FCS team still ranks as the worst defeat Husky football history. Simply because of the football divisions in place, no disrespect to Montana's fine program, with the Grizzlies now 7-2 following losses to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State.

ZTF Injury

Technically, Zion Tupuola-Fetui ruptured his Achilles tendon in spring football, but the best player and probably highest rated NFL prospect still missed the first five games of the season. And he has just 1 sack in four games this time compared to 7 a year ago in the same amount of appearances when fully healthy.

Ulofoshio Injury

While Carson Bruener's emergence has helped soften the blow of losing inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, the Huskies still lost the services of a second-team All-Pac-12 player and its leading tackler at the time. Whoever is in charge next spring, the staff will have to find a way to utilize Ulofoshio, Bruener and Jackson Sirmon all at once. Each has two or three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bowman Injury

This injury was especially disheartening for the program because Ryan Bowman, once a second-team All-Pac-12 pick at outside linebacker, had his career come to an abrupt end after seven games because of a shoulder injury. A year ago, he played in just two games because of COVID-19. At least he got five seasons in.

Newton Injury

This guy seemed so determined to make a comeback and it lasted just six games, three as a starter, before he blew a knee. The running back was seen on crutches during the Oregon game. Maybe someday yet Richard Newton will rekindle the magic similar to 2019, when he scored 11 touchdowns and threw for one.

Tafisi Transfer

The veteran inside linebacker up and quit during the season, presumably for not playing during the Oregon game and watching his minutes diminish. MJ Tafisi was the guy who nearly put his life on the line for the Huskies in 2019, taking a hit that left his neck and shoulders numb for 3 or 4 months.

Horn Transfer

Tim Horn was the heir apparent to placekicker Peyton Henry, but the sophomore with a big foot got impatience and likewise left the team with the season in play, which is never a good look for a football team. He wouldn't have kicked full-time until 2023 had he waited.

Cook Injury

The stark images of Husky players looking grim as they surrounded safety Alex Cook strapped to a stretcher so he could leave the field in Arizona on a motorized cart won't soon be forgotten. Thankfully, Cook escaped serious injury and went into concussion protocol. But he hasn't played since.

