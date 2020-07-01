Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Noah Guzman in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to safety Noah Guzman.

The Mountaineers needed to add depth in the backend of the defense prior to the start of the 2019 season and found that help with a late addition to the 2019 class by landing Noah Guzman. He played his freshman season at Cerritos College (JUCO) and tallied 74 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 11 games.

Due to being a late addition to the team, it took Guzman a while to make his impact on the field. As the season progressed, he got better and better, which resulted in him seeing an increase in playing time. He ended his first season in Morgantown appearing in nine games, making one start and notching 24 tackles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.

Stellar

To start the season, Guzman will likely be playing multiple roles in a substitution role behind Sean Mahone at CAT safety and potentially at free safety behind Kerry Martin. A stellar season would see Guzman surpass Mahone, takeover as the starter at CAT, and play with consistency. Mahone is the team's top returning tackler, so if he beats him out, he's making moves.

Standard

Splitting time at both safety positions and being a solid key role player in the secondary's rotation is what would be considered a standard season for Guzman. He'll contribute and be solid when he's in, but won't be asked to be a star of the defense by any means.

Subpar

With Arizona safety Scottie Young transferring in, there will be added competition heading into fall camp. Young can play multiple positions, so it doesn't necessarily mean that Guzman will see a significant loss in playing time. However, if that is the situation, Guzman is underperforming and is having a down season.

What kind of season are you expecting for Noah Guzman in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

