    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    Full List of West Virginia's Class of 2022 Signees

    A look at the final results of the early signing period.
    Author:

    The Mountaineers welcomed 22 new members to the football program on Wednesday as a part of the early signing period. The signing period does run through Friday the 17th but West Virginia is not expected to sign anyone else in the next two days. 

    Below is a breakdown by position and by state of each 2022 WVU signee. By clicking on the player's name, it will take you to their national signing day profile which will include 

    By position

    QB (1): Nicco Marchiol

    RB (1): Lyn-J Dixon

    WR (2): Jarel Williams, Jeremiah Aaron

    TE (2): Corbin Page, De'Carlo Donaldson

    OT (2): Charlie Katarincic, Sullivan Weidman

    OG (1): Maurice Hamilton

    C (1): Landen Livingston

    EDGE (2): Asani Redwood, Aric Burton

    DL (1): Zeiqui Lawton

    LB (3): Lee Kpogba, Travious Lathan, Raleigh Collins III

    CB (2): Jacolby SpellsMumu Bin-Wahad

    S (3): Christion Stokes, Tyrin Woodby, Mar'Ques McLaurin

    P (1): Oliver Straw

    By state/country

    Alabama (1): WR Jarel Williams

    Colorado (1): QB Nicco Marchiol

    Delaware (1): LB Raleigh Collins III

    Georgia (3): CB Mumu Bin-Wahad, RB Lyn-J Dixon, EDGE Asani Redwood

    Florida (3): TE De'Carlo Donaldson, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells

    Indiana (1): OL Landen Livingston

    Maryland (1): CB Tyrin Woodby

    Massachusetts (1): OL Sullivan Weidman

    Michigan (1): S Christion Stokes

    Mississippi (1): Mar'Ques McLaurin

    North Carolina (1): LB Lee Kpogba

    Ohio (1): OL Maurice Hamilton

    Pennsylvania (1): OL Charlie Katarincic

    Texas (1): WR Jeremiah Aaron

    West Virginia (2): DL Zeiqui Lawton, TE Corbin Page

    Australia (1): P Oliver Straw

    Germany (1): Aric Burton

