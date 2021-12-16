Full List of West Virginia's Class of 2022 Signees

The Mountaineers welcomed 22 new members to the football program on Wednesday as a part of the early signing period. The signing period does run through Friday the 17th but West Virginia is not expected to sign anyone else in the next two days.

Below is a breakdown by position and by state of each 2022 WVU signee. By clicking on the player's name, it will take you to their national signing day profile which will include

By position

QB (1): Nicco Marchiol

RB (1): Lyn-J Dixon

WR (2): Jarel Williams, Jeremiah Aaron

TE (2): Corbin Page, De'Carlo Donaldson

OT (2): Charlie Katarincic, Sullivan Weidman

OG (1): Maurice Hamilton

C (1): Landen Livingston

EDGE (2): Asani Redwood, Aric Burton

DL (1): Zeiqui Lawton

LB (3): Lee Kpogba, Travious Lathan, Raleigh Collins III

CB (2): Jacolby Spells, Mumu Bin-Wahad

S (3): Christion Stokes, Tyrin Woodby, Mar'Ques McLaurin

P (1): Oliver Straw

By state/country

Alabama (1): WR Jarel Williams

Colorado (1): QB Nicco Marchiol

Delaware (1): LB Raleigh Collins III

Georgia (3): CB Mumu Bin-Wahad, RB Lyn-J Dixon, EDGE Asani Redwood

Florida (3): TE De'Carlo Donaldson, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells

Indiana (1): OL Landen Livingston

Maryland (1): CB Tyrin Woodby

Massachusetts (1): OL Sullivan Weidman

Michigan (1): S Christion Stokes

Mississippi (1): Mar'Ques McLaurin

North Carolina (1): LB Lee Kpogba

Ohio (1): OL Maurice Hamilton

Pennsylvania (1): OL Charlie Katarincic

Texas (1): WR Jeremiah Aaron

West Virginia (2): DL Zeiqui Lawton, TE Corbin Page

Australia (1): P Oliver Straw

Germany (1): Aric Burton

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.