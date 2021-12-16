Full List of West Virginia's Class of 2022 Signees
The Mountaineers welcomed 22 new members to the football program on Wednesday as a part of the early signing period. The signing period does run through Friday the 17th but West Virginia is not expected to sign anyone else in the next two days.
Below is a breakdown by position and by state of each 2022 WVU signee. By clicking on the player's name, it will take you to their national signing day profile which will include
By position
QB (1): Nicco Marchiol
RB (1): Lyn-J Dixon
WR (2): Jarel Williams, Jeremiah Aaron
TE (2): Corbin Page, De'Carlo Donaldson
OT (2): Charlie Katarincic, Sullivan Weidman
OG (1): Maurice Hamilton
C (1): Landen Livingston
EDGE (2): Asani Redwood, Aric Burton
DL (1): Zeiqui Lawton
LB (3): Lee Kpogba, Travious Lathan, Raleigh Collins III
CB (2): Jacolby Spells, Mumu Bin-Wahad
S (3): Christion Stokes, Tyrin Woodby, Mar'Ques McLaurin
P (1): Oliver Straw
By state/country
Alabama (1): WR Jarel Williams
Colorado (1): QB Nicco Marchiol
Delaware (1): LB Raleigh Collins III
Georgia (3): CB Mumu Bin-Wahad, RB Lyn-J Dixon, EDGE Asani Redwood
Florida (3): TE De'Carlo Donaldson, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells
Indiana (1): OL Landen Livingston
Maryland (1): CB Tyrin Woodby
Massachusetts (1): OL Sullivan Weidman
Michigan (1): S Christion Stokes
Mississippi (1): Mar'Ques McLaurin
North Carolina (1): LB Lee Kpogba
Ohio (1): OL Maurice Hamilton
Pennsylvania (1): OL Charlie Katarincic
Texas (1): WR Jeremiah Aaron
West Virginia (2): DL Zeiqui Lawton, TE Corbin Page
Australia (1): P Oliver Straw
Germany (1): Aric Burton
