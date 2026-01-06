Wisconsin Badgers hosting two power-conference transfers today

MADISON, Wis. - After a busy weekend hosting official visitors, the University of Wisconsin football staff can focus solely on two power-conference transfers who fill distinct positions of need.



Having started the day landing former Arkansas offensive lineman Blake Cherry and former Ohio State cornerback Bryce West, multiple reports indicate the Badgers are currently hosting Florida State offensive tackle Lucas Simmons and will host later today former West Virginia defensive tackle Hammond Russell IV.

Florida State OT Lucas Simmons has set several visits, a source tells @247Sports:



Mississippi State

Georgia Tech

Wisconsin

Georgia

James Madison



He's a former top 100 recruit. https://t.co/JNiRx8V9of pic.twitter.com/WQ2yk2HFrj — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Simmons had over three dozen offers when he committed to Florida State. He's appeared in all 24 games the last two seasons for the Seminoles, playing mostly on special teams in 2024 and adding work as a reserve offensive lineman last season. Simmons played on 81 offensive snaps for Florida State, which had the nation's No. 9 offense (472.1 yards per game), No. 13 rushing offense (218.7 yards per game, the most at FSU since 1995) and No. 26 scoring offense (33.0 points per game).



With Wisconsin having or potential losing multiple offensive linemen to graduation or transfers, new offensive line coach Eric Mateos has already started to refill the position. UW has added former Oklahoma State center Austin Kawecki and Arkansas offensive lineman Blake Cherry in the portal.

West Virginia defensive line transfer Hammond Russell is set to visit Wisconsin coming out of his visit to Kansas, his agency @LAASportsEnt tells @CBSSports.



6-foot-3, 315-pounder who played in 33 career games at West Virginia and was a starter this season. https://t.co/Sma79dqrUo pic.twitter.com/Vq6vFnSJaJ — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 5, 2026

Russell appeared in nine games this past season for West Virginia, finishing with 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He set career highs in the season opener against Robert Morris, recording four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.



The 6-3, 312-pound Russell saw action in 2024, totaling 17 tackles, including seven solo stops, along with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He added 10 tackles during the 2023 season.



Wisconsin has already added former Arkansas DL/Edge Justus Boone and hosted Miami (OH) edge Adam Trick, who is considered one of the top edge rushers in the portal after he totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception last season.



However, the Badgers need some depth in the trenches with their top four defensive linemen on the depth chart - Ben Barten, Brandon Lane Jr., Parker Petersen, and Jay'viar Suggs - all out of eligibility.



UW got good news prior to the portal opening that Charles Perkins is returning for his redshirt senior year and could likely be paired with sophomore Dillan Johnson.



Wisconsin currently sit at 14 transfer portal commitments.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: