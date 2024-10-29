Michigan State 2025 TE commit Emmett Bork flips to Wisconsin
Within the last week, Wisconsin has flipped two 2025 recruits who were previously committed to a different Big Ten program.
In-state Oconomowoc, Wisconsin tight end Emmett Bork was offered by his hometown Badgers on Monday and he quickly de-committed from Michigan State and flipped to Wisconsin.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Bork played more wide receiver at the high school level, but the Badgers are recruiting him as a tight end. He had an impressive senior campaign, which ended last week in the playoffs. 247Sports' composite rankings have him as the 13th-ranked player in Wisconsin and the 1,284th-ranked player in the country.
Bork is the sixth in-state recruit to verbally commit to Wisconsin's 2025 class, which would be the most as a program since 2021. He is the only tight end committed, but he joins defensive lineman Drayden Pavey, who flipped from Purdue on Oct. 22.
247Sports ranks Wisconsin's class as 28th-best in the entire country. Early National Signing Day is just around the corner on Dec. 4, as the Badgers look to get their top recruits to officially sign on the dotted line.
Full 2025 class (24 commitments)
- OL Hardy Watts (Brookline, MA)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- DT, Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- TE Emmett Bork (Oconomowoc, WI)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)
- K, Erik Schmidt (Milwaukee, WI)