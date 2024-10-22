Three-star 2025 defensive tackle officially flips from Purdue to Wisconsin
Wisconsin didn't only beat Purdue 52-6 earlier this month, but they also flipped one of their best high school recruits.
Three-star 2025 defensive tackle Drayden Pavey announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday morning. He de-committed from Purdue on Oct. 19 after he had been committed to the school since July 3.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, 247Sports ranks Pavey as the 724th-best recruit in the country. He was third highest-rated Purdue recruit in the class of 2025, and now he's ranked 14th among recruits committed to the Badgers in the class of 2025.
Second-year head coach Ryan Walters has the Boilermakers at 1-6 this season without a win against an FBS school. They have only eight players committed to their 2025 class compared to 24 for Wisconsin.
According to Pavey's personal Hudl highlights, he has 56 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season for Robert Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Wisconsin now has the 28th-ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.
Full 2025 class (24 commitments)
- OL Hardy Watts (Brookline, MA)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- DT, Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)
- K, Erik Schmidt (Milwaukee, WI)