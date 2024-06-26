Wisconsin football on pace for best recruiting class in program history
June is typically the busiest month of the high school recruiting cycle, and Wisconsin was busy adding a boatload of commitments to the 2025 class. Currently ranked as the No. 14 class in the country according to 247Sports, the Badgers could make history this year.
247Sports has recruiting rankings dating back to 1999, but we're going to look at Wisconsin's last 22 classes and where 2025 currently stacks up compared to the rest.
Wisconsin's class rankings since 2004 (via 247Sports)
- 2025: No. 14
- 2021: No. 16
- 2024: No. 25
- 2020: No. 27
- 2019: No. 29
- 2005: No. 29
- 2014: No. 32
- 2007: No. 33
- 2016: No. 34
- 2006: No. 35
- 2008: No. 36
- 2004: No. 36
- 2013: No. 38
- 2017: No. 39
- 2023: No. 40
- 2009: No. 40
- 2022: No. 41
- 2015: No. 41
- 2011: No. 43
- 2010: No. 44
- 2018: No. 46
- 2012: No. 65
It is still very early in the recruiting process and Wisconsin already has verbal commitments from 20 players, leading to a high ranking. With that being said, the Badgers do have five different four-star recruits committed to the class, which is a very impressive number wherever we are in the cycle.
If Luke Fickell and his staff want to bring in the highest-ranked class in program history when Early National Signing Day rolls around in December, they're going to have to top the No. 16 ranking Wisconsin had in 2021. That year, three different top-120 overall recruits committed to the program and eight more four-star recruits committed, so it will be a tough ask to do better than that.
In year two of the Fickell era, he is proving that he can recruit with the big boys, specifically landing linebacker Mason Posa and wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., who are both four-star prospects.
Full 2025 class (20 commitments)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)