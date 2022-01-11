2 Girls and a Game: Binge Watching and Political Hoohah

Episode 16 of season 7 begins with The Girls and an overwhelming weekend of curling on television (and streaming devices).

Results are discussed from B.C., Saskatchewan and Alberta before the heavy topic of Canada’s delayed Olympic mixed doubles team announcement is addressed. Did CurlON make the right call? Will the MD roster expand—and is that even permitted?

More controversy abounds with Canada’s Wild Card policies and ever-present COVID-19 pressures in some Canadian provinces.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!