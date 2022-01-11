Skip to main content

2 Girls and a Game: Binge Watching and Political Hoohah

Heavy stuff abounds in another quality 2G curling podcast.

Episode 16 of season 7 begins with The Girls and an overwhelming weekend of curling on television (and streaming devices).

Results are discussed from B.C., Saskatchewan and Alberta before the heavy topic of Canada’s delayed Olympic mixed doubles team announcement is addressed. Did CurlON make the right call? Will the MD roster expand—and is that even permitted?

More controversy abounds with Canada’s Wild Card policies and ever-present COVID-19 pressures in some Canadian provinces.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe! 

2girlscurling Linktree

TOP HEADLINES

2 Girls and a Game: Season 7, Episode 16
Play
2 Girls and a Game

2 Girls and a Game: Binge Watching and Political Hoohah

4 minutes ago
19CMD_CBC Courtney Harris Rainnie
News

Courtney Joins Curling Broadcast Crew

1 hour ago
Morris Oly
Play
2 Girls and a Game

2 Girls and a Game: Bonus Episode

23 hours ago