Queen Elizabeth Honors Seven Curlers

David Murdoch, the architect, is “chuffed” to see his athletes honored.

Olympic champions Team Muirhead and British Curling’s Olympic Head Coach David Murdoch have all received awards from the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in this Platinum Jubilee year.

Skip Eve Muirhead receives the OBE—Order of the British Empire—having been awarded an MBE—Member of the British Empire—for her services to curling back in October of 2020.

Muirhead’s teammates Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff Mili Smith and Vicky Wright—who retired from the sport last month—now receive the MBE, along with Murdoch, the 2014 Olympic silver medalist who was the architect of British Curling’s outstanding season.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been a unique and incredible season really,” Murdoch told The Curling News. “I’m absolutely delighted for the teams, they trained so hard and deserved all the accolades they received, I’m chuffed for them.”

In a now well-known tale, Muirhead and Murdoch took action after Muirhead’s dismal showing at the 2021 world women’s championship and launched a squad qualifying system for the pressure-packed 2022 season. The result was a dream come true for Muirhead, who scored gold at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, in addition to gold at the European and world mixed doubles championships.

“It was incredible to see them stand on the podium so many times and I’m thrilled that the plan to be ready to perform came off,” said Murdoch.

A seventh curlers was also named an MBE recipient. Bill Duncan served as president of a World Junior Championship organizing committee, president of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club (now branded as Scottish Curling) and helped organize World Curling Tour cashspiels in Perth, home of the World Curling Federation.

The investiture is still to come, with a choice of royal palace locations to be considered.

“Every day I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do what I love—to then be honoured with an OBE for services to curling is something I never thought would happen and I am forever grateful and proud of,” Muirhead posted online.

“I could not have done any of this without my team and for them to have received MBE’s is a true representation of how incredible this team is and what we have achieved together.

“Today is a very special day for every single person honoured ahead of a very special few days for Great Britain.”