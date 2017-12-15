The Camellia Bowl between Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 16. It ranked No. 33 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill bought $10,000 worth of tickets to incentivize students to make the trip to Montgomery—the Blue Raiders were sent to Hawaii and the Bahamas the last two postseasons, but their lackluster 6–6 finish kept them a little closer to home this year."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below.

Wet Willie's

79 Commerce St, Montgomery, Ala., 36104

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 5 | Miles from Cramton Bowl: 0.4

Sample Yelp Review: "Great place to grab some frozen booze and wander around downtown. This is a fun way to prime the pump for a great evening." (—Chad B.)

Pine Bar

501 Cloverdale Rd, Montgomery, Ala., 36106

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 17 | Miles from Cramton Bowl: 1.5

Sample Yelp Review: "I was visiting Montgomery and met some friends at Pine Bar. It was a Wednesday night and maybe 10 people there. They have a nice outside patio with market lighting which is great when the sun is down. The inside was clean and they have some really comfy looking chairs at the front you can lounge in. The regular tables were nice and chairs were comfy. The bartender was very friendly and the selection was great. I don't drink craft beer but they have an array of domestic as well. Prices were very reasonable. I would come by again if I'm ever back in town. I highly suggest checking it out. It's a GREAT place to go with friends and be able to talk in a great environment​." (—Gary K.)

Dreamland Bar-B-Que

3211 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

Yelp Stars: 3.5 | Reviews: 263 | Miles from Cramton Bowl: 0.9

Sample Yelp Review: "The ribs were good. Not over cooked like most BBQ joints. The baked beans and mac n cheese were also very tasty. My son had a half of rack and he was licking the bones. However the sauce was a little too spicy for my taste buds but overall a good place. I would recommend Dreamland." (—Michelle L.)