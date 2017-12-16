The Alamo Bowl between Stanford and TCU kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 28. It ranked No. 12 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "The mysteries of bowl season: Why do the Pac-12’s two top games outside the New Year’s Six kick off at the same time (9 p.m. ET) on the same day (Dec. 28) on different channels (FS1 for the Holiday Bowl, ESPN for the Alamo)? If the conference is making you choose between two top teams, choose the Cardinal as Bryce Love tries to burn Gary Patterson’s defense."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden​

Edit 430 Austin St San Antonio, TX 78215

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 64 | Miles from Military Bowl: 1.3

Sample Yelp Review: "Great beer selection and friendly staff. Dog friendly to boot. Food truck outside tonight and lots of sports on the multiple tv's. Mix crowd."​ (—Sandra T.)

The Friendly Spot Ice House

943 S Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 397 | Miles from Military Bowl: 0.7

Sample Yelp Review: "Try the frose a frozen rose that will guarantee you a great time. This place has beer specials at both their front and back bar so go often to check. Make sure that you try their nachos they are delicious!" (—Stacy E.)

The Luxury

103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 451 | Miles from Military Bowl: 1.3

Sample Yelp Review: "Such a fun spot on the river walk closer to the Pearl than downtown. The swings overlooking the water are so fun! The menu is simple but good. I had the Cobb salad with fried chicken and my brother had the burger. All their Texas beers are really fun. I had the honey pecan ale. They were out of shiner cheer and the yellow rose IPA which was disappointing. Very dog friendly and we saw a couple precious pups! Wish I didn't have to leave my guy back in Seattle." (—Lucia H.)