The Foster Farms Bowl between Purdue and Arizona kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 27. It ranked No. 10 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "Two of the season’s great underdog stories meet in Santa Clara, as electrifying quarterback Khalil Tate and Arizona take on coach Jeff Brohm’s turnaround-in-progress at Purdue. Tate is a house call waiting to happen every time he touches the ball, and the Boilermakers have no shortage of offensive tricks up their sleeve."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They've filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

Big Ed's Buzzard BBQ

807 Aldo Ave Ste 106 Santa Clara, CA 95054

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 284 | Miles from Foster Farms Bowl: 1.7

Sample Yelp Review: "First time here and WILL not be the last. Finally a moist brisket and pulled pork that isn't drier than the Sahara. The rib tips are amazing. The cornbread is the best but the collards greens are out of this world combined with the bbq trimmings. Do not let this small eatery fool you. Heck, they cater too. Please do yourself a favor and FORGET the rest, Buzzards is the BEST.​" (—David C.)

Rabbit's Foot Meadery

1246 Birchwood Dr Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 316 | Miles from Foster Farms Bowl: 1.2

Sample Yelp Review: "This place is awesome! I'm not a big bar/pub person because it sometimes gets really crowded and loud, but Rabbit's Foot is perfect. It's small and cozy with fantastic bartenders. The atmosphere was on point, as was the music. I had the Pear Cider and the Black Cherry and both were excellent." (—Lucine O.)

St. John's Bar and Grill

510 Lawrence Expy Ste 110 Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 2017 | Miles from Foster Farms Bowl: 2.0

Sample Yelp Review: "A solid 4 stars with huge portions of foods! My sister and I only ordered cheese quesadillas & garlic fries. The price was cheap for these bar snacks/ finger foods and they were delicious, we got loads of garlicky French fries and I loved how they have 4 different choices of sauces for dipping - ketchup, chipotle, honey mustard, curry ketchup. All of them were delicious to dip in my French fries! And also, their cheese quesadillas was pretty bomb too, we pay extra $2 for a scoop of guacamole on the side, it was spicy but it burned so good." (—Emily Y.)