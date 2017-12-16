The Holiday Bowl between Michigan State and Washington State kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 28. It ranked No. 20 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "On paper, it seems like these two teams might present a refreshing contrast of styles and strengths, but Cougars QB Luke Falk was terrible in last year’s bowl game and the Spartans are unlikely to get the benefit of bad weather in San Diego, so neither team seems set up to play its best. Plus, after this matchup was announced, the Spartans and their fans promptly made it known they’d rather be in Tampa for the Outback Bowl."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

California Tap Room

Edit 3812 Ray St San Diego, CA 92104

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 263 | Miles from Holiday Bowl: 4.5

Sample Yelp Review: "Pretzels. Big pretzels. Small pretzels. Puffy pretzels. All I can say is that you had me at pretzels and then beer."​ (—Tammie W.)

Soda & Swine

Edit 2943 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 1330 | Miles from Holiday Bowl: 1.5

Sample Yelp Review: "This place is great and open late for all of your late night needs. They make their sliders nice and small so you can get a bunch of different ones for variety. I usually get the chicken slider with mushroom cream sauce and cheese. It's kinda salty but I just enjoy being here. The atmosphere is really nice as well. I really like their dessert too! The brownie sundae thing is amazing and I would definitely recommend it." (—Karishma K.)

The Rabbit Hole

3377 Adams Ave San Diego, CA 92116

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 559 | Miles from Holiday Bowl: 1.4

Sample Yelp Review: "I live close by so this is our place to go, I like the nachos with brisket the are amazing, the hot wings are great too, my wife likes the ahi wrap. Great place to go and have fun with your friends." (—Raul S.)