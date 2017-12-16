The Military Bowl between Virginia and Navy kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 28. It ranked No. 29 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "Given the recent heights Navy has reached, this counts as a down year, but the Midshipmen should pose an interesting challenge for the Cavaliers, whose only win in their final six games came over another triple-option team, Georgia Tech."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

Fox’s Den American Craft Gastropub

Edit 179B Main St Annapolis, MD 21401

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 115 | Miles from Military Bowl: 1.6

Sample Yelp Review: "From my experience, the Den has by far the best pizza in Annapolis. The squash and tomato is absolutely my favorite; the Vincent is pretty stellar too. Moreover, the beer selection is quite nice.​" (—Eric G.)

Doc Street Bar & Grill

136 Dock St Annapolis, MD 21401

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 202 | Miles from Military Bowl: 1.8

Sample Yelp Review: "Amazing crab cakes made with lots of delicious lumps of crab and hardly any filler. An Annapolis must! We stopped in for lunch and we both got the crab cake sandwich and it was everything we hoped it would be. Nice and lumpy, well seasoned, and plenty to eat. Ambience is a little divey, but not really. It's right by the water and our service was great." (—Erin E.)

Galway Bay Irish Restaurant and Pub​

63 Maryland Ave Annapolis, MD 21401

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 276 | Miles from Military Bowl: 1.7

Sample Yelp Review: "Yummy! We had the fried oysters and potato cakes as an appetizer. I don't eat fried oysters, but the potato cakes were amazing! My husband ordered the lamb stew and I got the pot roast for dinner. He loved the stew and the pot roast was so tender and the gravy was very flavorful!" (—Karen M.)