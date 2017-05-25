Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer, so in between your weekend travels and activities, find some time to take advantage of the sportswear, gear and fitness accessories sales happening in honor of the holiday. It's time to get summer ready in some new gear—we’ve rounded up the best sales on sneakers, golf gear and sportswear happening this weekend.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

The mecca of all sports gear is having huge sales on a huge list of items, including Nike apparel and footwear, YETI stainless cups and coolers, NBA jerseys, FitBit and other electronics accessories, cardio equipment and more. Don't miss out—DICK'S has a great selection but sales are these items are hard to come by!

Kohl's

Kohl's is always a go-to for activewear, but the retailer is also running major sales on gear for some of your favorite outdoor summer activities. For golfers, take $10 off your men's and women's golf apparel and accessories order of $30+ using the code: GOLF10. And for the hiking and outdoor enthusiasts, you can get 50% off select camping gear, including this Vaude Jura 32-Liter Backpack and more.

Under Armour

Under Armour is having a big sale to celebrate summer and is cutting prices on some of it's men's and women's summer essentials. You can save 25% off summer items, such as the UA Tech shirt, available in 20 colors, these UA Printed Fly-By Shorts for women, duffel bags and more.

Adidas Golf

Memorial Day weekend is great time to shop for golf gear. Adidas Golf is running a sale for an extra 25% off sale items plus an additional 20% off with the code ADIDAS20. Plus free shipping!

Urban Outfitters

You may not think of Urban Outfitters as a place to shop for activewear, but the retailer is home to some of the best graphic tees and vintage sports apparel. UO's Long Weekend Sale will give you up to 50% off men's and women's apparel and home items. We love this Space Jam "Toon Squad" reversible tank top, this simple New York Yankees tee, or these adidas Gazelle Super Sneakers.