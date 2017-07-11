Edge

The best health, fitness and sports Amazon Prime Day Deals

by Allison Underhill

Although a few select deals were announced earlier on Monday, the third annual Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday night—and the discounts are almost too good to be true. Starting at 6PM PT/9 PM ET on July 10, Amazon Prime members will be able to score huge savings on everything from fitness trackers to kitchen necessities, with new deals rolling out every five minutes for 30 hours. Not a Prime subscriber? New customers who sign up for the service on or before July 11 are eligible for Prime Day deals.

Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up the best healthy discounts the sale has to offer.

Prices are subject to change.

Workout gear

Sporting gear

Home and electronics

Kitchen

Beauty and fashion

Add these items to your shopping cart and take advantage of these prices before they’re gone!

