Harriette Thompson, the oldest woman to finish a marathon, died on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 94, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Thompson, a three-time cancer survivor, was injured in a fall while delivering gifts to neighbors on October 6 and was in hospice.

Thompson's biggest moment came in 2015, when she completed the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon in seven hours, 24 minutes and 36 seconds. She was 92 years old and 93 days old.

This past June, she completed the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in San Diego in 3:42:56, which also set the record for the oldest woman to complete a half marathon. Her final race was a 5K in Charlotte on Aug. 26.

She started running the marathon at the age of 76 in 1999. She competed to support and raise money for leukemia and lymphoma research. She raised more than $1000,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training.

She is survived by five children and 10 grandchildren.