More than 30,000 runners will take to Hopkinton, Massachusetts for the start of the 2018 Boston Marathon on Monday. The race is in its 122nd year and athletes have staggered starts.

The first wave of competitors begin at 8:40 and the last wave will go off at 11:15 a.m.

The women's elite race includes 2017 Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya. She will be challenged by 2017 New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan and other top Americans including Jordan Hasay, Molly Huddle and Desi Linden. The men's race features a rematch between 2017 champion Geoffrey Kirui and runner-up Galen Rupp, who won last October's Chicago Marathon.

Check below for the race start schedule:

8:40 a.m. – Mobility impaired

9:02 a.m. – Men's Push-Rim Wheelchair

9:04 a.m. – Women's Push-Rim Wheelchair

9:25 a.m. – Handcycles and Duos

9:32 a.m. – Elite Women

10 a.m. – Elite Men and Wave One

10:25 a.m. – Wave Two

10:50 a.m. – Wave Three

11:15 a.m. – Wave Four