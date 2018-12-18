2019 Boston Marathon U.S. Elites Announces: Des Linden Returns, No Shalane Flanagan

Des Linden will return to defend her title but Shalane Flanagan is not among the elites for next April's race.

December 18, 2018

Seasoned veterans headline the American elite fields for the 2019 Boston Marathon on April 15, 2019. Race organizers announced the full U.S. stars on Tuesday morning.

Des Linden, who won last year's race and became the first American woman to win in 33 years, was previously announced along with 2018 men's champion Yuki Kauwauchi. Linden is the second fastest American woman in the field as the Boston Athletic Association announced that Jordan Hasay, who holds a personal best of 2:20:57 (second-fastest American of all-time), will return after scratching from last year's race due to injury. Hasay made her marathon debut at the 2017 Boston Marathon and finished third in 2:23:00.

CHAVEZ: How Des Linden Beat Fatigue, Weather Conditions to Win the 2018 Boston Marathon

The field also includes Sara Hall and Lindsay Flanagan, who have run under 2:30.

The men's field is headlined by Olympians Dathan Ritzenhein and Abdi Abdirahman, who have continued running well at 35 and 41 years old, respectively. Ritzenhein has battled injuries in recent years but holds the fastest personal best with his 2:07:47 from the 2012 Chicago Marathon. 2016 Olympian Jared Ward will also run in Boston after finishing as the top American at the 2018 New York City Marathon.

One noticeable name missing from this initial announcement by race organizers is the absence of Shalane Flanagan. The Marblehead, Mass. native contemplated retirement before winning the 2017 New York City Marathon and then decided to run the Boston Marathon in April. The cold, rainy and windy conditions resulted in a disappointing seventh place finish for her. After the race, she said, "I don’t know what’s next but for sure I think this was my last Boston Marathon." Flanagan bypassed retirement one more time and finished third at the New York City Marathon in November. She has yet to make any formal retirement announcement or decision on whether she will try to make a fifth Olympic team in 2020.

View the full elite fields below:

Women

Jordan Hasay 2:20:57 (Chicago, 2017)
Desiree Linden 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011)
Sara Hall 2:26:20 (Ottawa, 2018)
Lindsay Flanagan 2:29:25 (Frankfurt, 2018)
Becky Wade 2:30:41 (Sacramento, 2013)
Sarah Crouch 2:32:27 (Chicago, 2018)
Sarah Sellers 2:36:37 (New York City, 2018)

Men

Dathan Ritzenhein 2:07:47 (Chicago, 2012)
Abdi Abdirahman 2:08:56 (Chicago, 2006)
Jeffrey Eggleston 2:10:52 (Gold Coast, 2014)
Jared Ward 2:11:30 (Rio de Janeiro, 2016)
Elkanah Kibet 2:11:31 (Chicago, 2015)
Timothy Ritchie 2:11:56 (Sacramento, 2017)
Shadrack Biwott 2:12:01 (New York City, 2016)
Scott Fauble 2:12:28 (New York City, 2018)
Aaron Braun 2:12:54 (Houston, 2015)
Brian Shrader 2:13:31 (Sacramento, 2018)

