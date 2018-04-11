Who was the last American woman to win the Boston Marathon?

No American woman has won the Boston Marathon since 1985. This year's women's elite field has a strong chance of ending the drought.

This year's women's elite field includes reigning champion Edna Kiplagat of Kenya, who looks to become the first woman to win back-to-back Boston Marathon titles since Rita Jeptoo in 2013 and 2014. Jeptoo was later stripped of her 2014 win after she tested positive for EPO. Before Jeptoo, the last back-to-back champion was Catherine Ndereba in 2004 and 2005.

The U.S. women's field for 2018 features Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who won the 2017 New York City Marathon. She has run Boston three times and finished as high as fourth. Jordan Hasay looks to improve upon her third place finish from last year and is coming off a 2:20:57 at the Chicago Marathon. Desiree Linden was second in 2011 and consistently races in Boston most years. The pre-race favorite among the Americans appears to be Molly Huddle, who has only run one previous marathon and was third at the 2016 New York City Marathon. American record holder Deena Kastor is also in the field at 45 years old.

Flanagan, Hasay, Huddle and Linden look to become the first woman to win Boston since Lisa Rainsberger broke the tape in 1985. The highest American finish since Rainsberger was the runner-up finish by Linden.

The last American man to win Boston is Meb Keflezighi in 2014.