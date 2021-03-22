Court May Reconsider Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

SI.com
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev found guilty on all counts
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev found guilty on all counts

Court Could Reimpose Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Sentence

Author:
Publish date:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office.

The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how the new administration will approach Tsarnaev’s case. The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

But Biden has pledged to seek an end to the federal death penalty.

In late July, the federal appeals court in Boston threw out Tsarnaev’s sentence because it said the judge at his trial did not do enough to ensure the jury would not be biased against him.

The Justice Department had moved quickly to appeal, asking the justices to hear and decide the case by the end of the court’s current term, in early summer. Then-Attorney General William Barr said last year, “We will do whatever’s necessary.”

Tsarnaev’s lawyers acknowledged at the beginning of his trial that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, set off the two bombs at the marathon finish line in 2013. But they argued that Dzhokar Tsarnaev is less culpable than his brother, who they said was the mastermind behind the attack.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died following a gunfight with police and being run over by his brother as he fled. Police captured a bloodied and wounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hours later in the Boston suburb of Watertown, where he was hiding in a boat parked in a backyard.

Tsarnaev, now 27, was convicted of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer during the Tsarnaev brothers’ getaway attempt. The appeals court upheld all but a few of his convictions.

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Gordon
NBA

NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon Has Asked Magic for a Trade

Magic forward Aaron Gordon reportedly asked team president Jeff Weltman for a trade through his representative in February.

Memorial for the Boston Marathon bombing
Play
Edge

Court May Reconsider Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

The Supreme Court said it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Sergiño Dest celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring for Barcelona
Play
Soccer

Moving Pieces, Late Sparks in Form Color USMNT Entering Camp

Sergiño Dest and Christian Pulisic enter after some resurgent performances, while the composition of the U.S. continues to be tweaked.

bryce-harper
Play
MLB

Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Baseball’s Tragicomedy

They are entering yet another season looking for their first playoff series win.

NFL draft logo
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft to Feature Select In-Person Prospects

A limited number of prospects will be invited to attend the 2021 NFL draft set in Cleveland, Ohio.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: 15-Team Mixed League Auction Values

SI Fantasy guru Shawn Childs provides his fantasy baseball 15-team mixed league auction values positional cheat sheets