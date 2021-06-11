Chinese Official Dies Amid Marathon Deaths Investigation

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Chinese Official Dies During Investigation Into Marathon Deaths

Author:
Publish date:
china-flag-(1)

BEIJING -- A Chinese county official appears to have killed himself during an investigation into the deaths of 21 runners last month during an ultramarathon, state television reported Friday.

CCTV said police were notified Wednesday that a man had jumped from his apartment and died. Upon investigation, he was found to be Jingtai County Communist Party Secretary Li Zuobi. Homicide has been ruled out, according to CCTV.

On Friday, the Gansu provincial government in western China handed down punishments to 27 officials, posthumously exempting Li but sacking his deputy, Zhang Wenling, CCTV reported. Two other lower-ranking officials were detained pending a further investigation, while the others were given administrative punishments, demotions, warnings and demerits.

A report issued by the province found a lack of adequate planning for the May 22 event and a failure to respond effectively once freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the mountain on which the runners were competing.

The organizing committee failed to implement its protocols for managing the race and was guilty of being "overly formalistic and bureaucratic," the report said.

Competitors were running 100 kilometers (62 miles), partly along an extremely narrow mountain path, at altitudes up to 9,800 feet in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Gansu's Baiyin city.

Reports said about $150,000 in compensation has been offered for each victim, but some family members had rejected the amount, saying that many who died were breadwinners and at the top of their sport. Among those who died was well-known runner Liang Jing, who had won a 100-kilometer race in the Gobi Desert.

While the race has been held several times before, runners were apparently caught off guard by the cold weather and difficult conditions on steep unpaved paths composed of a mix of stones and sand.

Amid the harsh weather conditions, about 50 of the more than 170 competitors were given shelter in traditional cave dwellings maintained by shepherds. An all-night rescue mission brought most of them to safety, although several had to be hospitalized.

YOU MAY LIKE

china-flag-(1)
Edge

Chinese Official Dies Amid Marathon Deaths Investigation

A Chinese official appears to have killed himself during an investigation into the deaths of 21 runners during an ultramarathon last month.

cupcake-guys-lead
Play
NFL

From NFL Players to Cupcake Guys

From making tackles on the football field to...baking cupcakes? It was all part of the post-retirement business plan for former NFL players Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo and their Gigi's Cupcakes franchise.

May 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates with catcher Yermin Mercedes (73) after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.
MLB

Inside White Sox Resurgence After Decade of Dysfunction

After missing the playoffs from 2009 through 2019, the White Sox have emerged as the favorite to win the AL pennant.

Italy celebrates during a friendly against the Czech Republic.
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Turkey

How to watch the Euro 2020 group stage match between Italy and Turkey on Friday, June 11.

DALLAS VOWBOYS DAK PRESCOTT
Play
Fantasy

2021 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Dallas Cowboys by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

kevin-durant-giannis-antetokounmpo
NBA

The Bucks Can’t Keep Playing With Fire

Despite pulling out a Game 3 victory against the Nets, Milwaukee made some baffling decisions in Thursday’s pivotal game.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali on a Wheaties box
Boxing

Wheaties Launches Muhammad Ali Commemorative Box

Arguably the greatest athlete in U.S. history will be featured on the latest box of Wheaties.

jacob degrom
Play
Gambling

MLB Betting Plays for Friday, June 11 - Follow the Sharp Action on These Four Matchups

Frankie Taddeo breaks down the latest sharp information from Vegas for Friday's MLB slate.