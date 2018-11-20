Whether you are shopping for the weekend warrior, gym rat, yogi, marathon runner or uber-healthy person in your life, these are the top fitness gifts you can give this holiday season. From headphones that won't fall out during exercise, to tools that will help with recovery, to a pillow that promises better performance, we've selected gifts for every type of athlete.

Bose SoundLink Mini Speaker

Available in three colors, this Bluetooth speaker fits in the palm of your hand (plus it has a handy carrying strap) but still delivers superior sound, so it’s perfect for bringing on the go, for hikes, bike rides or even to the beach. It’s also completely waterproof and durable, so you don’t have to worry about bringing it on any adventure.

Buy it: Target, $100

Apple Watch Series 4

It’s pretty funny that a device previously known for simply delivering the time is now being designed to make you a better human—and we’re not just talking about punctuality. Serving as a split between personal trainer and tracking device, the new S4 has a next-level heart monitor that delivers accurate feedback and has automatic workout detectors that make tracking a breeze. With the larger 44m screen and plenty of fresh, but familiar, looks—the watch is attractive as it is practical. If you’re a fitness freak or someone striving to get off the couch in 2019, Apple’s latest wrist offering is a snug fit for any athlete. And yes, it still tells you the time.

Buy it: Target, $429

Jabra Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds

Truly wireless earphones made for working out? Check and check! There’s no need to worry about these buds falling out of your ears, as Jabra includes a bunch of different pieces so every individual can find the perfect fit. The in-ear heart rate monitor and included charging case are added bonuses.

Buy it: Best Buy, $186

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield

Make sure the fitness fanatic in yourself can still conquer the roads during the cold and wet weather during the fall and winter months. You can count on the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield to deliver in terms of comfort and performance, especially in extreme conditions, thanks to a water-repellent design, an easy-to-adjust toggle lacing system and a grippy bottom.

Buy it: Nike, $130

NutriBullet Balance

Smart phones, smart speakers, smart thermostats—it’s only right that you add a smart blender to your collection! Connect the NutriBullet Balance to a smart phone to automatically track nutritional information as you add ingredients to the blender, plus create grocery lists and instantly see how much calories, protein, carbs, fat and sugar are in your smoothie. It’s the ultimate kitchen tool for the health nut in your life.

Buy it: Bed, Bath and Beyond, $150

Adidas Go-To Adapt Jacket

The ultimate layering piece, this jacket will literally become the go-to for wet weather. The quarter-zip style and longer hem in the back make it comfortable while deep side pockets with zippers make it practical for keeping your phone, keys and wallet safe and dry.

Buy it: Adidas, $90

Pure Barre On Demand subscription

Rather than workout gear or clothes, give a gift that promises to deliver a serious sweat session. Instead of studio classes, Pure Barre On Demand brings its signature low-impact (but still challenging!) workouts to your home or hotel room.

Buy it: Pure Barre, 7-day free trial then $29.99/month

Nike Shield Ghost Flash Jacket

Make sure the runner on your list stands out and stays protected from the elements with a fashionable jacket with all-over reflective details that will glow in the dark, plus a hood designed for running and a two-way zipper that helps provide breathability wherever it is needed. Plus, the colorful camo designs can’t be beat.

Buy it: Nike, $175

BEDGEAR Performance Pillow

You’ll snicker when you read the phrase “performance pillow” for the first time, but once you start to think about how vital sleep is to your everyday life it’ll seem crazy you ever slept on a lumpy $10 pillow. BedGear takes into consideration sleep position, temperature preference, sleep surface and size when deciding which pillow is for you. You might not notice a life-changing experience on Day 1, but once you string together several nights of consistent, sound sleep you’ll realize the value in sleeping on a luxury pillow.

Buy it: Bed, Bath and Beyond, $199

Reebok Classics Duffle International

An affordable gift for the avid gym-goer or frequent flyer, this versatile duffle bag is perfect for traveling to workout classes, commuting or weekend getaways. It’s spacious and on-trend with an all-around classic look.

Buy it: Reebok, $50

KT Recovery+ Ice/Heat Massage Ball

For those that pound the pavement or consistently hit the gym, sore muscles are an unfortunate aftereffect of a workout. But the folks behind pain-relieving k-tape (or kinesio tape) created an upgraded roller ball for dual relief. Interchangeable inserts provide heat (to warm-up and loosen muscles) and cold therapy (to relieve pain and inflammation).

Buy it: DICKS Sporting Goods, $50

ASICS GEL-Kayano 25 OBI Sneakers

A classic ASICS running shoe got a stylish upgrade this season, making these sneakers ready for the gym or the streets. The design of the knit upper and silhouette are inspired by the belt of a kimono and made specifically for the shape of a woman’s foot.

Buy it: Nordstrom, $180

FitVine Wine

Instead of searching for a fancy bottle of wine, give the fitness freak in your life a bottle that won't undo all of the hard work put in at the gym. FitVine's various wines have a great taste but less sugar, fewer sulfites and no flavor additives. FitVine is all about wine that fits an active lifestyle, whether it's CrossFit, cycling, running or just enjoying the outdoors.

Buy it: Wine.com, $16.99

New Balance 990v4

Made in the USA, these running shoes are an all-time classic. Give the gift of performance, a solid combo of cushioning and stability that you expect from New Balance and iconic style that will last forever.

Buy it: New Balance, $175

Polar Vantage M

Made for the multisport athlete who jumps from running on the roads, to lifting weights in the gym, to swimming laps in the pool, this newly-launched fitness watch from Polar boasts a wrist-based heart rate tracker and access to a ton of workout data with just a few button taps. One of the newest and coolest features of this tracker is the training load feature, which gives info on cardio load, muscle load and perceived load (how hard you think you worked) after a session. For the person on your list who's a more serious athlete or data nerd, this is a great gift.

Buy it: Amazon, $280

Strava Summit Subscription

For the elite athlete looking to train smarter and reach fitness goals, Strava’s revamped membership has three “packs” designed to cater to each individual’s needs. The training pack provides workout plans and race analysis; the safety pack adds real-time location tracking and heatmaps; and the analysis pack helps make sense of data, with details on relative effort, pacing, fitness, freshness and more.

Buy it: Strava, $60 for annual membership with all three packs

Mizuno Waveknit R2 Running Shoe

If you're in search of a supportive, lightweight and comfortable running shoe that's ideal for both men and women, the Waveknit R2 is a top choice. Runners love it for its lateral support and stiff heel cup, plus the knit upper is on-trend and form-fitting to each individual's foot shape.

Buy it: Mizuno, $130

Under Armour Storm Daytona Half-Zip

What’s better than giving the gift of versatility? He'll be able to move seamlessly from the office to the teebox with this midweight half-zip, which comes in eight different color combinations. Its high-tech composition simultaneously traps heat and wicks moisture, ensuring he's equipped for any kind of weather.

Buy it: Under Armour, $90