2026 Revel at the Races Sets Its Own Tempo

The 2026 Kentucky Derby delivered a finish for the history books, as longshot Golden Tempo stormed down the stretch in what may go down as one of the most unforgettable performances in the race’s 152-year history. But before the Run for the Roses captivated Churchill Downs, Louisville’s biggest party was already underway the night before.

For the third consecutive year, Sports Illustrated welcomed guests to Revel at the Races, the exclusive Friday night celebration ahead of Derby Day. Produced in partnership with J. Wagner Group and presented by DraftKings, the event transformed downtown Louisville’s Ice House into a star-studded nightlife destination filled with elite hospitality, entertainment, and some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and culture. While guests arrived for the cocktails, Southern glamor, and unmistakable Derby atmosphere, many came to see global EDM icon Tiësto, who headlined the evening keeping the packed crowd on its feet well into the night.

On the dance floor and throughout the venue, attendees included Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and Chanel Iman; NBA legends Charles Oakley and Joakim Noah; MLB All-Star Jayson Werth; 9-1-1: Lone Star actress Gina Torres; reality television personalities Ashley Iaconetti and Giannina Milady Gibelli; fantasy sports expert Matthew Berry; and a lineup of current and former NFL stars including Nate Burleson, Vernon Davis, Andrew East, Will Levis, and Jeffery Simmons, among many others.

The evening featured two exclusive VIP experiences, including lounges hosted by presenting sponsor DraftKings and luxury concierge brand Velocity Black. Verizon once again kept guests connected throughout the night with branded activations and charging stations, while HydroJug offered custom engraving on signature flasks. Ted Baker delivered a branded photo moment for attendees, Wet Hydration provided protein water for guests, and Maker’s Mark kept the mint juleps flowing all evening long.

Revel at the Races served as the centerpiece between two packed days at Churchill Downs, where VIP guests also experienced Club SI, Sports Illustrated’s premium trackside hospitality suite overlooking the iconic paddock. SI Swimsuit star Camille Kostek hosted Oaks Day festivities in standout Derby fashion, while Nate Burleson took over hosting duties on Derby Day itself.

Golden Tempo may have delivered the race everyone will remember, but Revel at the Races once again proved why Sports Illustrated continues to set the standard for Derby weekend hospitality. From Club SI to Revel, the brand created two of Louisville’s most sought-after experiences—and if this year was any indication, 2027 is already shaping up to be even bigger.