I didn't foul him!!

One of my favorite things about the NBA is watching players and coaches react when a foul is called against them. You know, because nobody ever commits a foul. Our photo department put some of these reaction photos in a gallery of the NBA's best foul faces.

The most handsome man in the world?

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most desirable male in the world, which is what happens when you look like a model and dominate your sport like LeBron James. Unfortunately, whoever made his bust for the recently renamed Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal missed the memo.

ESPN on ESPN violence

I have one word to describe when two ESPN anchors argue: Awesome.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ela Kawalec was one of my favorite LLODs from 2016 and I've decided to bring her back for one day only. That's my gift to you on this lovely March afternoon (click for full-size gallery).

Royal Caribbean just wants the 2008 Celtics to get along

Rajon Rondo was in the news last week for organizing a reunion of the 2008 Celtics championship team but without Ray Allen (who left Boston to play with the Heat) and Scot Pollard (who he forgot about). Royal Caribbean has offered to host the reunion free of charge, just as long as the entire team is there.

Ranking all 130 starting college quarterbacks

Spoiler: Coastal Carolina does not have a great QB situation right now.

One way to open a beer

This viral video of spring breakers opening a beer on a shark's tooth is causing mucho controversy.

She even looks good in a potato sack

In 1951, Marilyn Monroe's film studio wanted to prove that she would look good even in a Potato Sack Dress. pic.twitter.com/oRE5KG2hGP — History In Pictures (@historyepics) March 29, 2017

No no no no

Would YOU wear a watch made out of pet FUR? https://t.co/cEECwfVtkV pic.twitter.com/AErlrLJTS8 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 29, 2017

Odds & ends

Quiz: Who should you root for in the Final Four? ... Here's what would happen if LeBron James wrestled Draymond Green ... How Intel and Arizona State made Sun Devil Stadium a smart stadium ... Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will co-host a crafts competition reality show for NBC ... This is the best ending for a lost engagement ring story ever ... Tinder is coming to a desktop near you ... Good news for Chipotle fans who hate preservatives.

My my Myla

@myladalbesio on posing for #SISwim: "I'm not a standard modeling size...and to be able to represent girls whose body types are underrepresented in the mainstream media is really special." A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Michael Jordan becomes a star

Thirty five years ago today, Michael Jordan hit a jumper with 17 secs left to lift UNC over Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/nJuvQg7dbV — evan auerbach (@evboogie) March 29, 2017

Thirty years ago today, Hulk Hogan faced Andre the Giant

Great TV theme songs from the '80s

