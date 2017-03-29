Extra Mustard

Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Ela Kawalec; NBA players react to foul calls

Andy Gray
Wednesday March 29th, 2017

I didn't foul him!!

Tony Parker, Spurs
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Steve Clifford, Hornets
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Russell Westbrook, Thunder
Greg Nelson
Nicolas Batum, Hornets
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Jeremy Lin, Nets
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Draymond Green, Warriors
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Brett Brown, 76ers
Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Marcin Gortat, Wizards
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Danny Green, Spurs
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Mike Budenholzer and Kent Bazemore, Hawks
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
Myles Turner, Pacers
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Terry Rozier, Celtics
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Brad Stevens, Celtics
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Omri Casspi, Wolves
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Doc Rivers, Clippers
John W. McDonough
Pau Gasol, Spurs
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Chris Paul, Clippers
John W. McDonough
Mike D'Antoni, Rockets
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Marcus Morris, Pistons
Elsa/Getty Images
PJ Tucker, Raptors
Rick Madonik/Toronto Star/Getty Images
Quin Snyder, Jazz
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
The NBA's Best 'I Didn't Foul Him!' Faces
1 22
Close
expandIcon
1 22
Close

One of my favorite things about the NBA is watching players and coaches react when a foul is called against them. You know, because nobody ever commits a foul. Our photo department put some of these reaction photos in a gallery of the NBA's best foul faces.

The most handsome man in the world?

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most desirable male in the world, which is what happens when you look like a model and dominate your sport like LeBron James. Unfortunately, whoever made his bust for the recently renamed Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal missed the memo.

ESPN on ESPN violence

I have one word to describe when two ESPN anchors argue: Awesome.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
v
v
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: Courtesy of Ela Kawalec
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec :: @ela.kawalec/Instagram
Ela Kawalec: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

Ela Kawalec was one of my favorite LLODs from 2016 and I've decided to bring her back for one day only. That's my gift to you on this lovely March afternoon (click for full-size gallery).

Royal Caribbean just wants the 2008 Celtics to get along

Rajon Rondo was in the news last week for organizing a reunion of the 2008 Celtics championship team but without Ray Allen (who left Boston to play with the Heat) and Scot Pollard (who he forgot about). Royal Caribbean has offered to host the reunion free of charge, just as long as the entire team is there.

Ranking all 130 starting college quarterbacks

Spoiler: Coastal Carolina does not have a great QB situation right now.

One way to open a beer

This viral video of spring breakers opening a beer on a shark's tooth is causing mucho controversy.

She even looks good in a potato sack

No no no no

Odds & ends

Quiz: Who should you root for in the Final Four? ... Here's what would happen if LeBron James wrestled Draymond Green ... How Intel and Arizona State made Sun Devil Stadium a smart stadium ... Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will co-host a crafts competition reality show for NBC ... This is the best ending for a lost engagement ring story ever ... Tinder is coming to a desktop near you ... Good news for Chipotle fans who hate preservatives.

My my Myla

Michael Jordan becomes a star

Thirty years ago today, Hulk Hogan faced Andre the Giant

Great TV theme songs from the '80s

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters