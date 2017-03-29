Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Ela Kawalec; NBA players react to foul calls
I didn't foul him!!
One of my favorite things about the NBA is watching players and coaches react when a foul is called against them. You know, because nobody ever commits a foul. Our photo department put some of these reaction photos in a gallery of the NBA's best foul faces.
The most handsome man in the world?
Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most desirable male in the world, which is what happens when you look like a model and dominate your sport like LeBron James. Unfortunately, whoever made his bust for the recently renamed Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira, Portugal missed the memo.
ESPN on ESPN violence
I have one word to describe when two ESPN anchors argue: Awesome.
Royal Caribbean just wants the 2008 Celtics to get along
Rajon Rondo was in the news last week for organizing a reunion of the 2008 Celtics championship team but without Ray Allen (who left Boston to play with the Heat) and Scot Pollard (who he forgot about). Royal Caribbean has offered to host the reunion free of charge, just as long as the entire team is there.
Ranking all 130 starting college quarterbacks
Spoiler: Coastal Carolina does not have a great QB situation right now.
One way to open a beer
This viral video of spring breakers opening a beer on a shark's tooth is causing mucho controversy.
She even looks good in a potato sack
In 1951, Marilyn Monroe's film studio wanted to prove that she would look good even in a Potato Sack Dress. pic.twitter.com/oRE5KG2hGP— History In Pictures (@historyepics) March 29, 2017
No no no no
Would YOU wear a watch made out of pet FUR? https://t.co/cEECwfVtkV pic.twitter.com/AErlrLJTS8— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 29, 2017
Odds & ends
Quiz: Who should you root for in the Final Four? ... Here's what would happen if LeBron James wrestled Draymond Green ... How Intel and Arizona State made Sun Devil Stadium a smart stadium ... Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will co-host a crafts competition reality show for NBC ... This is the best ending for a lost engagement ring story ever ... Tinder is coming to a desktop near you ... Good news for Chipotle fans who hate preservatives.
Michael Jordan becomes a star
Thirty five years ago today, Michael Jordan hit a jumper with 17 secs left to lift UNC over Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/nJuvQg7dbV— evan auerbach (@evboogie) March 29, 2017
Thirty years ago today, Hulk Hogan faced Andre the Giant
Great TV theme songs from the '80s
