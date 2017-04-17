Extra Mustard

Capitals fans definitely not panicking after Leafs take 2-1 series lead

1:08 | NHL
Can anyone stop the Metro?
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

The Capitals lost Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series to the Maple Leafs on Monday, putting the Presidents' Trophy winners two games away from elimination. 

After winning Game 1 in overtime, the Caps lost Games 2 and 3 in overtime and now trail Toronto 2-1 in the first-round series. Is it possible that the Capitals' annual collapse in the playoffs could arrive sooner than we've come to anticipate?

Capitals fans, of course, are reacting to Monday's loss with all the calm and levelheadedness we've come to expect from them around this time of year. Let's check in on them: 

Definitely time to freak out, because we all know how great Toronto is at closing a playoff series

