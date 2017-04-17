The Capitals lost Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series to the Maple Leafs on Monday, putting the Presidents' Trophy winners two games away from elimination.

After winning Game 1 in overtime, the Caps lost Games 2 and 3 in overtime and now trail Toronto 2-1 in the first-round series. Is it possible that the Capitals' annual collapse in the playoffs could arrive sooner than we've come to anticipate?

Capitals fans, of course, are reacting to Monday's loss with all the calm and levelheadedness we've come to expect from them around this time of year. Let's check in on them:

CAPITALS FANS ARE EXTREMELY CONCERNED pic.twitter.com/39aDWSEsoo — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) April 18, 2017

Update: now less concerned somehow pic.twitter.com/4Q0JKp9oxy — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) April 18, 2017

When I die, I want the Washington capitals to lower me into my grave so they can let me down one last time. #CapsLeafs #cryingmyselftosleep — Razan Azzarkani (@razanazzarkani) April 18, 2017

You owe us an incredible Game 4, Capitals. Every damn fan in this fanbase, you owe us. — Jerlock Holmes (@OVECHKlN) April 18, 2017

If the #Caps go on a 108 year curse like the Cubs, we will be Stanley Cup Champions in 2082. — Austin (@Daisey804) April 18, 2017

I'm 100000% convinced I'm dead, this is purgatory, and my hell is being tormented with Capitals playoff hockey year after year. — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) April 18, 2017

It is so, so painful being a #Capitals fan during the postseason. So painful. Almost wish they wouldn't even make the playoffs. So painful. — Bryan Gettman (@bgettman) April 18, 2017

@baconflavoring @Capitals This is like watching Mufasa die on repeat. — FatherStretchMyBands (@jones_ser) April 18, 2017

@Capitals don't know how 2 play like Champions. Just tell NHL u don't want 2 play anymore, and would prefer to start vacation now. — Mike Robolie (@mrobolie01) April 18, 2017

WHY DO THE @Capitals ALWAYS DO THIS TO US we don't deserve this — dlouise_ (@dlouiseee) April 18, 2017

Definitely time to freak out, because we all know how great Toronto is at closing a playoff series.