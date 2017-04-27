Extra Mustard

Bears fans react to selection of Mitchell Trubisky

2:07 | NFL
Bears make shocking move by trading up to take Mitch Trubisky
SI Wire
42 minutes ago

The Bears traded up all of one spot, and traded three draft picks to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 in Thursday night’s draft.

Chicago Bears fans are conditioned to generally not trust the Bears, at this point. So, the reaction was not altogether positive in some corners of the Twittersphere.

Here’s a sliver of what went down online.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/redron71/status/857755660385001472​]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters