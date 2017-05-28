Extra Mustard

Sunday Hot Clicks: Gena Lee Nolin; Petra Kvitova's emotional return to Tennis

Andrew Doughty
Petra Kvitova's Return

Leading off our special edition of Sunday Hot Clicks is an emotional story from the French Open, where Petra Kvitova returned to action. In December, Kvitova was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic. She underwent hours of surgery and a long rehab and stepped back onto the court this weekend.

Decision Sciences > Letters & Sciences

ESPN lacrosse announcers were bewildered by the Letters & Sciences major of a Maryland lacrosse player. I conducted some intensive research and found it's the same thing as undeclared. Then I got lost in Google and began browsing lists of odd college majors, which included Decision Sciences.

Highlight of the weekend

This sequence from the Arena Football League is hilarious.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Gena Lee Nolin: Lovely Lady of the Day
In honor of the return of Baywatch, please welcome Gena to the LLOD stage. The former Baywatch star and Maxim model was also one of Barker's Beauties on The Price is Right (Click here for full-sized gallery)

People box because why?

Watch the series of punches that left a boxer with a ... wait for it ... broken eye socket.

"He got us a ring"

That was the line from patrons supportive of Lamar Odom's entrance into a San Fernando strip club at 3am. It didn't work; Odom was turned away.

#HonorThem

Harper's cleats

Pay the man

Sunday with Ashley Graham

Odds and Ends

What is he doing?

During the Pirates' one-run loss to the Mets on Saturday, Andrew McCutchen tried to score from second on a ground ball. Instead of forcing a difficult throw to first that may have made it first-and-third with two outs, he just kept running.

11 second mark, lower center of video

The Keepers

I watched The Keepers on Netflix last week. You need to do the same if you haven't already. Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

