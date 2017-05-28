Petra Kvitova's Return

Leading off our special edition of Sunday Hot Clicks is an emotional story from the French Open, where Petra Kvitova returned to action. In December, Kvitova was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic. She underwent hours of surgery and a long rehab and stepped back onto the court this weekend.

Decision Sciences > Letters & Sciences

ESPN lacrosse announcers were bewildered by the Letters & Sciences major of a Maryland lacrosse player. I conducted some intensive research and found it's the same thing as undeclared. Then I got lost in Google and began browsing lists of odd college majors, which included Decision Sciences.

Highlight of the weekend

This sequence from the Arena Football League is hilarious.

Lovely Lady of the Day

In honor of the return of Baywatch, please welcome Gena to the LLOD stage. The former Baywatch star and Maxim model was also one of Barker's Beauties on The Price is Right (Click here for full-sized gallery)

People box because why?

Watch the series of punches that left a boxer with a ... wait for it ... broken eye socket.

"He got us a ring"

That was the line from patrons supportive of Lamar Odom's entrance into a San Fernando strip club at 3am. It didn't work; Odom was turned away.

#HonorThem

Harper's cleats

Pay the man

Tyronn Lue has owed Mike Brown $100 for nearly two decades after losing a bet https://t.co/6eG6d3bgmC pic.twitter.com/tfb8rxAEl1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 28, 2017

Sunday with Ashley Graham

Odds and Ends

MVP Baseball 2005 was the best sports video game ever ... Doug Marrone gave the best, most brutally honest press conference of the offseason ... Ranking every NBA logo from worst to first ... Watch the best streaking moments in sports history ... Carlos Correa made a remarkable circus catch on Saturday night ... LeBron's 10 greatest playoff moments.

What is he doing?

During the Pirates' one-run loss to the Mets on Saturday, Andrew McCutchen tried to score from second on a ground ball. Instead of forcing a difficult throw to first that may have made it first-and-third with two outs, he just kept running.

11 second mark, lower center of video

The Keepers

I watched The Keepers on Netflix last week. You need to do the same if you haven't already.