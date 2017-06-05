The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Talk about fake news. Each week the Associated Press releases a "Tebow Watch" update, which summarizes his week for the Columbia Fireflies. Today's recap was so ridiculously optimistic and bizarre. The opening sentence: "Tim Tebow has had hits in four of his last six games and might be developing some consistency at the plate with the Columbia Fireflies." Four hits in six games equals consistency? The AP wanted to reiterate Tebow's "hot streak," adding, "Tebow is gradually finding consistency and discipline at the plate. He had hits in three straight games, and in Sunday's finale at Hagerstown, he walked twice, including once with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of Columbia's 5-3 victory."

Now comes the hard left turn.

"Tebow was 5 of 26 last week, dropping his average from .221 to .216. He had two RBIs and seven strikeouts — four in one contest at Hagerstown — in seven games."

Oh, so those whooping four hits over six games couldn't even help him up his average for the week.

"Tebow is 35 of 162 on the season with 16 RBIs and 52 strikeouts."

That's 52 strikeouts in 47 games, for the record.

However, the AP wasn't done trying to spin.

"Tim Tebow's stats may not seem to warrant it, but the first-year left fielder was on the South Atlantic League's All-Star ballot for fans to vote on."

MAY NOT seem to warrant it? MAY NOT? HE'S HITTING .216!

Listen, there's nothing more useless in sports than All-Star Games, so who cares if Tebow plays in one. I know he's an attraction and people want to see him, but that doesn't mean we just throw all objectivity out the window. The guy is hitting .216 and he MAY NOT seem to warrant an All-Star berth. Come back to us, AP.

2. Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis had a rough week when it comes to hitting on Instagram models. However, his response to all the attention he received for getting shut down by said model makes him a hero.

Shooters shoot 🤷🏼‍♂️

😂😂😂 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) June 4, 2017

3. If you still care about the NBA Finals, the Warriors are now 3-point favorites against the Cavaliers for Wednesday's Game 3 in Cleveland.

4. Best thing you'll see on the sports Internet today is Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Kalil spoofing Cam Newton's infamous birthday video.

5. After his house in L.A. was vandalized last week, a northeast Ohio teacher placed several inspirational signs around LeBron James' property in the Cleveland area for his return home after two games in Golden State.

6. This is outstanding work by Bleacher Report even though Steph did double dribble.

May Steph have this dance, LeBron? A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

7. In case you missed it over the weekend, this Craiglist ad looking for a "Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ" is real and spectactular.

We've reached peak Craigslist in Spokane... pic.twitter.com/VpFINASpHJ — Lindsay Joy (@SWXLindsayJoy) June 2, 2017

8. It was determined a few year ago, that Ferris Bueller's day off took place on June 5, 1985. The major clues came from this Cubs game that appeared in the film.

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Vintage Rock and Coach in Chicago.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.