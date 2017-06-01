Readers of a certain age will definitely doubt that you can pick up women on Instagram, but Kristaps Porzingis has done it before. Commenting with a pair of eyeball emojis was apparently enough to get the ball rolling with SI Swimsuit model Abigail Ratchford.

Perhaps emboldened by his previous success, KP tried it again with Croatian model Ines Nikic, this time employing the heart-eyes emoji. (This is one of Porzingis’s most frequently used emojis.)

Though Kristaps appeared to back off after another commenter pointed out Nikic is 17 or 18 (Porzingis is 21), Nikic still decided to bury him with a follow-up post.

@kporzee who?😜 Spavaš li mirno Porzingis Kristapsu? A post shared by Ines Nikić (@ines_nikic) on May 31, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

The caption translates to “Are you sleeping peacefully, Kristaps Porzingis?” which is a pretty brutal own. Shoot your shot, though, KP.