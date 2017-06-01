Extra Mustard

Kristaps Porzingis tried to flirt on Instagram and got viciously shut down

Readers of a certain age will definitely doubt that you can pick up women on Instagram, but Kristaps Porzingis has done it before. Commenting with a pair of eyeball emojis was apparently enough to get the ball rolling with SI Swimsuit model Abigail Ratchford

Perhaps emboldened by his previous success, KP tried it again with Croatian model Ines Nikic, this time employing the heart-eyes emoji. (This is one of Porzingis’s most frequently used emojis.)

Though Kristaps appeared to back off after another commenter pointed out Nikic is 17 or 18 (Porzingis is 21), Nikic still decided to bury him with a follow-up post. 

@kporzee who?😜 Spavaš li mirno Porzingis Kristapsu?

The caption translates to “Are you sleeping peacefully, Kristaps Porzingis?” which is a pretty brutal own. Shoot your shot, though, KP. 

