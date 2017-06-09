Extra Mustard

Woman goes viral for helping blind Cubs fan catch a cab

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

An Indiana woman is insisting she’s not a hero after her good deed a Cubs game garnered national attention. 

Casey Spelman, 26 of Indianapolis, was in Wrigleyville after Saturday’s game against the Cardinals and noticed a blind man struggling to hail a cab. She did what you’d hope anyone would do—stop to help him out. 

It would have just been a simple act of kindness between two strangers, except a bystander on a nearby rooftop bar, Ryan Hamilton, noticed what was going on, snapped a few photos and posted them to Facebook. Hamilton’s Facebook post went totally viral and soon Spelman was being covered by news outlets far and wide.

Chicago Uber driver thought he was taking Bills player to Buffalo Wild Wings, not New York​

“I didn’t really think much of it at the time,” Spellman told ABC 7 Chicago. “It was after a Cubs game and it was still pretty crowded. I thought, ‘Man, it’s going to take him a while.’”

