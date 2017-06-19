Extra Mustard

Philadelphia ice cream parlor offers pizza flavor

Normally, ice cream shops specialize in sweet flavors that cool off your tastebuds after having a hot slice of pizza on a summer day. While many of these shops can bring you interesting and unexpected flavors, it’s pretty rare that you find yourself basically eating a second dinner while getting dessert.

At Little Baby’s Ice Cream in Philadelphia, this is not the case. The offbeat ice cream parlor’s latest and greatest invention is pizza flavored ice cream, made with tomato, oregano, salt, basil and garlic. It sounds interesting, to say the least, but we’re not sure how it pairs with a waffle cone.

As a bonus, the ice cream shop is next door to a place called Pizza Brain. So if you’re in the neighborhood, you can pair your pizza scoop with a slice, and reach peak pizza.

Little Baby’s is famous for its experimental flavors. Some of the most notable, stranger ones include Cucumber Dill, Ranch (which we suspect pairs well with a scoop of Pizza), Grape Grape-Nuts and their “flagship weirdo flavor” Earl Grey Sriracha. The shop claims that it sort of tastes like spicy Froot Loops.

While Little Baby’s is certainly unique, pizza-flavored ice cream has been around for a few years now. L.A. based ice cream shop CoolHaus also tried out the strange flavor in 2015. However, it’s currently not listed on the shop’s website.

Now that we have pizza for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert, we must wonder what other pizza innovations the world has yet to bring us.

This article originally appeared on travelandleisure.com

