Triple H surprises hero London cop with WWE title belt

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

WWE icon Triple H paid a surprise visit to a London police officer and WWE fan who was hailed as a hero for his actions during a terror attack earlier this month. 

Charlie Guenigault was off duty, just enjoying a night out with his friends, when knife-wielding terrorists attacked London Bridge. Wearing his Sami Zayn T-shirt, he leapt into action, confronted the armed attackers with just his bare hands. The price he paid for his bravery was numerous stab wounds that required the removal of his spleen. 

Triple H shocked Guenigault on Monday by presenting him with an autographed honorary WWE Championship belt. 

• Brewery honors London terror attack hero with ‘F--- you, I’m Millwall’ beer

Triple H also played a personal video message for Guenigault from Zayn. 

“To run in the direction of a scary situation that can’t even be described in words, to help others … for that to be your instinct to help others … that is a hero,” Triple H said later. “People say a lot of times that they watch WWE because these guys are like real-life superheroes. Well, Charlie is a real hero.”

