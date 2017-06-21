Extra Mustard

Calm down, Spurs fans: Kawhi Leonard’s braids are alive and well

3:06 | NBA
Here's why Dwight Howard won't move the needle in Charlotte
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Welp, we got duped by some photographic trickery

A photo went viral last night purporting to show Kawhi Leonard without his trademark braids and Spurs fans were rightfully panicked. 

LeBron finally faced the music and shaved his head

The fact that the photo is filtered nearly beyond recognition perhaps should have been a red flag but that image certainly does show a braid-less Kawhi. It’s not real, though. 

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News says “people close to Kawhi” (multiple people?) called to tell him “this photo is fake.” It is a photo of Leonard working out at the gym but someone “decided to alter the pic,” Young adds

Damn, even Kawhi’s hair isn’t safe from NBA rumor season. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters