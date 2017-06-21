Calm down, Spurs fans: Kawhi Leonard’s braids are alive and well
Welp, we got duped by some photographic trickery.
A photo went viral last night purporting to show Kawhi Leonard without his trademark braids and Spurs fans were rightfully panicked.
Pour one out for Kawhi's braids (📷: @LegendsofCH) pic.twitter.com/uYndjnn8YX— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2017
The fact that the photo is filtered nearly beyond recognition perhaps should have been a red flag but that image certainly does show a braid-less Kawhi. It’s not real, though.
Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News says “people close to Kawhi” (multiple people?) called to tell him “this photo is fake.” It is a photo of Leonard working out at the gym but someone “decided to alter the pic,” Young adds.
Damn, even Kawhi’s hair isn’t safe from NBA rumor season.