These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

It's been a wild day in the NBA but one of the biggest surprises came toward the end of the night as a photo surfaced of Kawhi Leonard with an apparent haircut.

Leonard has rocked cornrows and braids in the past but is now sporting a new and short summer look.

How two former scrubs from UCLA hoops made a hit TV show

The Spurs better hope that there is no Samson-like effect with Leonard losing any of the talent that has made him a superstar over the years. The Spurs did share some good news recently by saying the Leonard has returned to physical activity after getting hurt in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.