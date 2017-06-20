Extra Mustard

Kawhi Leonard appears to have lost his braids for a new summer look

2:00 | More Sports
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

It's been a wild day in the NBA but one of the biggest surprises came toward the end of the night as a photo surfaced of Kawhi Leonard with an apparent haircut.

Leonard has rocked cornrows and braids in the past but is now sporting a new and short summer look.

The Spurs better hope that there is no Samson-like effect with Leonard losing any of the talent that has made him a superstar over the years. The Spurs did share some good news recently by saying the Leonard has returned to physical activity after getting hurt in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

