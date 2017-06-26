These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Steve Harvey is gaining another son!

The daytime talk show host’s youngest stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, is engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, Steve announced on Monday morning.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay,” Steve, 60, wrote on Twitter, and added, “this young man is a good one! Congrats!”

Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/Tt92IqhYz3 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 26, 2017

Memphis, 23, also took to Twitter to share the exciting news with his fan base.

“SHE SAID YESSS!!!!!” he first tweeted alongside a picture from the proposal. Memphis later posted the monumental dates in their lives.

And to share her excitement with followers, the 20-year-old bride-to-be posted a few gorgeous photos from the proposal, which documented her surprise and elation at her now-fiancé getting down on one knee.

“WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!” she posted on Saturday.

After the couple revealed their engagement online, Lori addressed inquiries about the couple’s decision to get married at their young ages, including if she is pregnant.

“No I’m not pregnant and won’t be for a while,” she posted.

“I’m 20 and my fiancé is 23 for everyone asking….yes we are young, but when it’s right why wait,” she later tweeted, and followed it with, “Young and in love @Memphis.”

In May of last year, Steve and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, opened up to PEOPLE about blending their households after they reconnected years after dating and then drifting apart.

“I said, ‘Look, you don’t like it? Deal with it. I don’t need y’all’s permission,’” Steve, who wed Marjorie in 2007, told PEOPLE.

Marjorie, 52, took a different approach.

“When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken,” she said. “We knew this was right. But I just told them, ‘Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.’ ”

Her words resonated with their children – Steve’s twin daughters Brandi and Karli, now 34 and from his marriage to first wife Marcia, and sons Broderick, 26, and Wynton, 19, from his second marriage to Mary Shackelford, plus Marjorie’s children Morgan, 30, Jason, 25, and Lori, 20, from her previous marriage.

“Now,” said Marjorie, “we’re Mom and Dad to everybody.”

This article originally appeared on people.com